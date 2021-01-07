 Skip to main content
What the Ale: Prairie Brewpub closes due to pandemic

Prairie Brewpub

Prairie Brewpub is at 223 N. Main St. in downtown Tulsa.

 TOM GILBERT

Tulsa's Prairie Brewpub, 223 N. Main has announced that they are closing. A post on their Facebook page announced that they will be closed for the remainder of the week.

Zach Prichard owner of Prairie Artisan Ales, based in McAlester said, "After months of struggling to operate safely during the pandemic, we have made the decision to close the doors. We are taking the time to evaluate what next steps make the most sense."

Prairie Tulsa opened in May of 2016 featuring their craft beers and craft foods. The brewpub is housed in a former Universal Ford showroom in the Arts District.

