What the Ale: Prairie Brewpub closes due to pandemic

Tulsa's Prairie Brewpub, 223 N. Main has announced that they are closing. A post on their Facebook page announced that they will be closed for the remainder of the week.

Zach Prichard owner of Prairie Artisan Ales, based in McAlester said, "After months of struggling to operate safely during the pandemic, we have made the decision to close the doors. We are taking the time to evaluate what next steps make the most sense."

Prairie Tulsa opened in May of 2016 featuring their craft beers and craft foods. The brewpub is housed in a former Universal Ford showroom in the Arts District.

Take a tour of Prairie Brewpub

Pawsitively adorable: Meet 46 adoptable dogs and cats looking for love

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.