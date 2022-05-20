What the Ale: Peyton Manning and Andy Roddick bring golf-inspired bourbon to Oklahoma

Tom Gilbert Chief Photographer I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349 Follow Tom Gilbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Tulsa is hosting the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club right now, and local liquor stores are selling a golf-inspired whiskey owned by football star Peyton Manning and tennis star Andy Roddick.

Sweetens Cove Spirits Co. has launched Kennessee Bourbon in Oklahoma. The name comes from the union of Kentucky and Tennessee bourbons.

Explaining how he got into bourbon production, the retired Manning said what he misses most about football is being on a team.

“I’ve really enjoyed being a part of this Sweetens Cove team,” the Pro Football Hall of Famer said. “Andy Roddick reached out to me wanting me to come play the (Sweetens Cove) golf course. I have a lot of ties to Tennessee. I’m very familiar with that area in East Tennessee, played the golf course, fell in love with it, understood why it was so special. Nine holes, public, accessible, old shed for the clubhouse. And so I said, ‘I’m in.’

“We realized that people were coming to play golf and doing a shot of their own bourbon before they hit the first tee shot, leaving the bottle for the group behind them. This was a real authentic kind of organic tradition. So that’s how we started Sweetens Cove, and we were fortunate to bring Marianne Eaves onto the team. She’s been the quarterback, as I like to say.”

Eaves, Kennessee Bourbon’s master blender, has the distinction of being Kentucky’s first female bourbon Master Distiller since Prohibition, a bio on her website says.

“Rather than argue whether Kentucky or Tennessee is better or best, why not put them together in one bottle and create magic?” Eaves said. “Each of these liquids reflect the enduring and exceptional personality of their region, sharing common ground and yet, distinctive qualities. Working barrel by barrel, I added a hint of toasted sugar maple wood to elevate this one-of-a-kind blend, just right at 110.7 proof.”

Manning, Roddick and friends have purchased the public Sweetens Cove golf course to keep it like it is but make some minor improvements, such as plumbing for a bathroom.

“We are excited to celebrate the characters and culture, legacy and lore, of kindred spirits from Kentucky and Tennessee,” added Mark Rivers, Sweetens Cove’s managing partner. “This was an exciting effort to break down the walls and find a unity and wonder from these two regions brought unexpectedly together. The net result is another masterpiece from Marianne — a delicious and dynamic bourbon.

“You know a lot of the characters, Peyton Manning, Jim Nantz and Andy Roddick got together and bought the golf course and decided bourbon was complimentary to the golf experience in the sense of it being a very authentic, sort of discoverable treasure, sort of artisan-based, craft-based golf course.”

Sweetens Cove’s ownership wants to give back to similar golf courses in the country. It might not be a lot of money, but every bit helps. It could be something like a water fountain or mats for the driving range. The program is called “Give a Little,” and you can message them on their Instagram, @sweetenscovespirits, if you want to recommend a golf course that needs something.

Sweetens Cove Kennessee will be available in 12 states across the U.S. to begin its journey in 2022: Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, Colorado, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Nevada and Illinois.

Manning said the team started slowly during the COVID-19 pandemic and has expanded to 12 states.

“We’re trying to build it, but we’re trying to make it match the golf course in terms of super high quality. And as I’ve always learned about bourbon, it better taste good, Marianne has taken care of that, and it better have a cool story. Well, I promise you, we have a cool story.”

