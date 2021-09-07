What the Ale: Paulaner USA now importing Tsingtao brews

Paulaner USA recently took over the U.S. imports of Chinese beer maker Tsingtao Brewing Company. I was invited to attend a Zoom meeting along with a few other beer industry reporters with Paulaner USA’s CEO and President Steve Hauser and with Hua Yukang, advanced brewmaster and beer taster, and Chu Liangjing, vice general manager of Tsingtao International Headquarters.

Our Zoom meeting was enhanced by local Chinese food that was delivered to my home just before the meeting started courtesy of Paulaner USA. It was paired with Tsingtao’s lager. It was dinner time for us but breakfast time for our Chinese friends. They enjoyed an early morning sharing of their beers with us virtually.

You may be wondering why a German beer company would be picking up a Chinese beer.

There is a long history between Germany and China when it comes to beer. Germany started a brewery around the seaport of Qingdao in northeastern China in 1898, and German brewers partnered with the British and started a brewery in 1903.