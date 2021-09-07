What the Ale: Paulaner USA now importing Tsingtao brews

Paulaner USA recently took over the U.S. imports of Chinese beer maker Tsingtao Brewing Company. I was invited to attend a Zoom meeting along with a few other beer industry reporters with Paulaner USA’s CEO and President Steve Hauser and with Hua Yukang, advanced brewmaster and beer taster, and Chu Liangjing, vice general manager of Tsingtao International Headquarters.
Our Zoom meeting was enhanced by local Chinese food that was delivered to my home just before the meeting started courtesy of Paulaner USA. It was paired with Tsingtao’s lager. It was dinner time for us but breakfast time for our Chinese friends. They enjoyed an early morning sharing of their beers with us virtually.
You may be wondering why a German beer company would be picking up a Chinese beer.
There is a long history between Germany and China when it comes to beer. Germany started a brewery around the seaport of Qingdao in northeastern China in 1898, and German brewers partnered with the British and started a brewery in 1903.
It merged with three other breweries in 1990 and was renamed Tsingtao Brewery Co. Ltd. It is the largest brewery in China and the sixth-largest in the world. With 37,000 employees they have the manpower to produce the beers to meet the demand. Tsingtao is sold in more than 100 countries. Tsingtao won the 2018 World Beer Championship Gold Award in the U.S. and numerous other awards.
The lager we tasted with our meals is an easy-drinking beverage that pairs well with spicy foods, or any food for that matter.
The lager comes in at 4.7% alcohol by volume and has 19 (IBU’s) International Bittering Units. The beer should be on store shelves with new four-packs of their 500 ml cans (around 17 ounces) and 12-ounce bottles soon, if not already.
Some of the brewmasters in the U.S. are held to rock star status. I asked Hua Yukang, Tsingtao’s brewmaster, about this. With 37,000 employees you would think he would be.
His answer was not what I expected. He said with a chuckle, that he was popular with those who knew him but he wasn’t at the rock-star status yet.
I also learned that the legal drinking age in China is 20 and the legal drinking age in Germany is 16.
The Zoom call was a great experience and shows how beer can bring the world together.