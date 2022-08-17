What the Ale: OSU, Iron Monk Brewing Co. launch 1890 Original

Tom Gilbert Chief Photographer I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349 Follow Tom Gilbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Stillwater's Iron Monk brewery is the maker of the official craft beer of Oklahoma State University.

Oklahoma State University Athletics and its multimedia rightsholder, LEARFIELD's Cowboy Sports Properties, announced the partnership.

Iron Monk Brewing Co., 519 S. Husband St. in Stillwater, will host a celebration, "A Night with OSU," from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20.

The beer, 1890 Original, will be available for the first time at the event. Named in honor of the year of Oklahoma State University's founding, the beer will also be available at OSU athletics events beginning with the Sept. 1 football game and at OSU Alumni Association pregame events at the ConocoPhillips OSU Alumni Center.

"A Night with OSU" is an event for all ages, and food will be available for purchase. OSU Athletic Director Chad Weiberg will be on hand along with wrestling coach John Smith.

Founded in 2015 by OSU alum Jerod Millirons and Dave Monks, award-winning Iron Monk has grown from a two-man operation with limited local distribution to a statewide enterprise and thriving taproom only blocks from OSU.

"Iron Monk has always been loyal and true to OSU, and they are an absolute OSU success story," said Kip Racy, vice president and general manager for Cowboy Sports Properties.

"We truly bleed orange and simply could not be more excited to have this opportunity to brew a beer in partnership with the university we love. It's a dream come true," Millirons said.