What the Ale: Oklahoma Craft Beer Week has special collaboration from 44 breweries

Tulsa is hosting the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club next week, but that isn’t all that’s happening in Oklahoma. It is also Oklahoma Craft Beer Week.

The Craft Brewers Association of Oklahoma has announced events in Tulsa and Oklahoma City to celebrate our state’s craft beer during Oklahoma Craft Beer Week.

The organization is a nonprofit that helps unify the Oklahoma brewing industry. A special beer collaboration called “Trail Mix” will be released across 44 breweries in the state, with each brewery producing a special recipe. For a full list of events, visitcraftbeerok.org/events.

“Last year, CBAO brought brewers together to brew one beer called ‘Brewer’s Collab’ and sell it in their taprooms,” CBAO Executive Director Tabbi Burwell said. “This year, we’ve encouraged them to get creative with two specific ingredients and make their own beer, ‘Trail Mix,’ for this momentous week.”

Trail Mix will offer a Cascade Hop and a Pilsner Malt, but all other ingredients are up to the discretion of the brewery. For each glass sold of Trail Mix, $1 will be donated back to the Craft Brewers Association of Oklahoma.

If you want to attend something with the masses, the 12th annual Oklahoma Craft Beer Festival at The Pavilion at the OKC Fairgrounds in Oklahoma City has two sessions Saturday, May 14. Session one goes from 1-4 p.m., and session two is from 6-9 p.m. Tickets for session one are $75 and $55 for session two. They can be purchased by searching for the event at etix.com.

The seventh annual Real Okie Craft Beer Festival will be from 6-9 p.m. June 3 at Muskogee’s Hatbox Event Center. This is an all-ages event with beer tasting in a 21-up area. Numerous state breweries will be pouring.

Tickets are $25 for general admission and $40 for VIP ($30 at the door for GA. Designated drivers are free. Food trucks will also be on site.

Dead Armadillo is celebrating their ninth anniversary with a party from noon-9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 4. Their brewery at 1004 E. Fourth St. will have new beers to try, including a fruity barrel-aged, double IPA, fruited IPA, barrel-aged Wee Heavy and a fruited barrel-aged Wee Heavy.

Also on the schedule is a demonstration of Ultimo premium handcrafted cigars. Learn to roll your own cigar from Ultimo’s master blender and owner to reserve your spot https://bit.ly/3vWn9JS. Check out Got Wood Axe Throwing from 2-6 p.m.; Beerlympics in the Boneyard from 3–5 p.m.; Ruth’s Chicken Food Truck from 3–6 p.m.; and live music from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

