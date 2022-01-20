What the Ale: 'Oklahoma Beer: A Handcrafted History' tells story of beer in Sooner State

Beer has been around Oklahoma since before statehood, and there are many stories that need to be told.
Tulsa beer blogger Brian Welzbacher did that with his new book, "Oklahoma Beer: A Handcrafted History," which is part of Arcadia Publishing's food and beverage history series, "American Palette."
Welzbacher, who is from O'Fallon, Illinois, near St. Louis, came to Oklahoma in 2008, about the same time Marshall Brewing Co. started brewing.
"I didn't really have a lot of friends, but I had a good passion for craft beer and realized that I came to a state that really didn't have any," he said. "So I sought out like-minded people and found Marshall's and then just got to know the industry itself and really integrated myself with the people."
After Marshall Brewing launched, other breweries followed, and Welzbacher started a blog at oklahomacraftbeer.com and a podcast. He also owns Beer is OK, where he designs and sells craft beer shirts, hats, you name it.
Oklahoma did have a full-strength brewery producing beer when Welzbacher came to the state. Choc Beer Company in Krebs has a long history of making beer — both legal and illegal — and Welzbacher tells us about the brewery in a chapter of the book.
"To come to a place that was fresh, that didn't have any of this (beer) culture before and to see it budding — I kind of lived through the history itself and I was a part of it, either getting to know the brewers or getting to know the staff and learning about why they wanted to do this. It was very, very interesting just to be on the ground level ... witnessing it and seeing that there was something that could expand in the future," he said.
The book goes back to the days before statehood. Welzbacher laid out the chapters starting with a foreword by Wes Alexander, the marketing director from Marshall Brewing Co. The book continues with Nomadic Roots 1889-1907; Prohibition was Choc Full of Beer, 1907-1933; Oklahoma Brewing Progresses 1933-1976; All's Quiet on the Plains, 1976-1992; Belly Up to the Brewpubs, 1992-2003; A Craft of Their Own 2003-2015; The Oklahoma Beer Boom of 2016. It also has an appendix with a directory of all of the Oklahoma breweries at the time of publication.
"You have statehood and pre-prohibition and post-prohibition, which was obviously major players in the alcohol industry and the way it was shaped and formed," Welzbacher said. "A few people that were pioneers realized that there's money to be made; things need to change. We can do this if we get the right people involved and just start showing them where the money is coming — the obvious tax incentives for alcohol sales and things like that."
There were some surprises and disappointments while Welzbacher did his research.
"I think the most surprising thing was finding a lot of the pre-statehood stuff. It made sense because alcohol back then was a thriving industry from Adolphus Busch and things like that. The north was taken over with major beer and they were moving west. So Oklahoma, Texas were kind of the next stomping grounds. Miller and eventually places like Texas beer companies, like Lone Star, kind of found Oklahoma to be a place to staff some plants or take over defunct breweries that weren't making it. So it made sense to expand to the south. That was kind of surprising.
"The most frustrating thing was finding photography at all of these older breweries. Pictures are always the hardest part for history," he said.
Oklahoma's past might seem limited when it comes to beer, and when you compare it to other states, it is. But there is still history, be it dry or non-intoxicating.
"It's a good telling of the history of beer in Oklahoma; I think not enough people realize there is one. Beer is prolific in American history, and where there's beer, there are movements, there are other things that are going on that spur people to do more in life. It's a cultural icon that helps people get through their day and I think people now more than ever are relating to beer. Maybe it's macro or micro, it's an integral part of life, whether you drink or not, it affects daily lives. It's something very relatable.
"It took so long for people in Oklahoma to realize that we didn't repeal prohibition fully until 1959, and then there was liquor by the drink. It just took so long to get a drinking culture into the state. So naturally, it took forever to get it kind of what we call modernized," he said.
Eric and Adam Marshall, founders of Marshall Brewing Co. have been involved in changing the Oklahoma brewing culture and industry. They have pushed for changes in the laws regarding brewing and taprooms.
"The Marshall brothers being in the right place at the right time and trying to advocate for a little bit more change and help their business too — their story is pretty fascinating beyond what most people know," Welzbacher said.
Welzbacher recently brewed a beer with Marshall's brewer Cody Driscoll that will be released during a book signing at 2 p.m. Jan. 29 at the brewery's taproom, 1742 E. Sixth St. Copies of the book can also be purchased at beerisok.com.