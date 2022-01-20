What the Ale: 'Oklahoma Beer: A Handcrafted History' tells story of beer in Sooner State

Beer has been around Oklahoma since before statehood, and there are many stories that need to be told.

Tulsa beer blogger Brian Welzbacher did that with his new book, "Oklahoma Beer: A Handcrafted History," which is part of Arcadia Publishing's food and beverage history series, "American Palette."

Welzbacher, who is from O'Fallon, Illinois, near St. Louis, came to Oklahoma in 2008, about the same time Marshall Brewing Co. started brewing.

"I didn't really have a lot of friends, but I had a good passion for craft beer and realized that I came to a state that really didn't have any," he said. "So I sought out like-minded people and found Marshall's and then just got to know the industry itself and really integrated myself with the people."

After Marshall Brewing launched, other breweries followed, and Welzbacher started a blog at oklahomacraftbeer.com and a podcast. He also owns Beer is OK, where he designs and sells craft beer shirts, hats, you name it.

Oklahoma did have a full-strength brewery producing beer when Welzbacher came to the state. Choc Beer Company in Krebs has a long history of making beer — both legal and illegal — and Welzbacher tells us about the brewery in a chapter of the book.