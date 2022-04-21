What the Ale: OKC's Vanessa House Beer Co. brews beer by solar power

Tom Gilbert Chief Photographer I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349 Follow Tom Gilbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Oklahoma City's Vanessa House Beer Co., 118 NW 8th St. announced that it is the first brewery in the state to brew beer made by the sun. Vanessa House will release its first batch of sun-brewed beer at an Earth Day event from 5 till 10 p.m. on Friday, April 22, at their brewery.

Vanessa House partnered with local solar energy company, EightTwenty, to install a 60.8 kW, 135-panel solar system to power the operations of their business. The solar installation was completed in Oct. 2021, and helps offset the brewery's utility costs, maximize energy efficiency, and increase the sustainability of its operations. So far, the energy production of Vanesa House's solar system has removed over 52,700 pounds of carbon emissions, the equivalent of planting 395 mature trees in downtown Oklahoma City.

"I'm excited to say Vanessa House is now a producer of energy, not just beer," said Evan Smith, co-owner of Vanessa House and President of the Craft Brewers Association of Oklahoma. "Installing solar with EightTwenty is another step in the right direction of reducing our environmental impact and serving as a steward of our community. By using the sun to brew our beer, we are also minimizing major operational costs, allowing us to continue to innovate and grow our business."

"We are proud to empower local companies like Vanessa House with the resources needed to live solar," said Tony Capucille, Founder and CEO at EightTwenty. "This solar power plant will allow Vanessa House to offset their utility costs, maximize the energy efficiency of their business, and increase the sustainability of their operations to help foster healthier communities."

For its Earth Day celebration, EightTwenty will be sponsoring "Live Solar" branded pint glasses for the first 50 customers to purchase the new beer on tap. The first 50 individuals to sign up for a solar consultation with EightTwenty will also receive a free beer ticket.

Always Sunny In Rad City is the name of the sun-brewed IPA beer that will be served. The owner of Vanessa House's building, Adam Fink, spearheaded the solar installation. Fink, an OKC developer and President of the neighboring Elevated Paver Systems, paid for the solar installation on the roof and is looking to power additional building space with solar.

"It's exciting to see Vanessa House powering their operations with the sun," said Fink. "As a landlord, it's a no-brainer to use natural resources to meet the energy needs of our tenants and reduce the overall carbon footprint of our facilities. In the future we plan to add solar to the other two spaces next to Vanessa House, and we look forward to partnering with EightTwenty on those projects as well."

The family-friendly Earth Day celebration will include pop-ups promoting sustainability in Oklahoma by EightTwenty, Fertile Ground Cooperative, OKC Beautiful, Urban Agrarian and more, plus food by Let's Do Greek from 5 till 7:30 p.m. followed by live music by Beau Jennings from 8:30 till 10 p.m.

