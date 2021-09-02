 Skip to main content
What the Ale: McNellie's group postpones Harvest Beer Festival
What the Ale: McNellie's group postpones Harvest Beer Festival

What the Ale: McNellie's group postpones Harvest Beer Festival

The McNellie’s 2021 Harvest Beer Festival has been postponed. The festival started in 2009 in front of McNellie's downtown location and has recently moved to ONEOK stadium. 

Here is their statement:

"Unfortunately, we have decided to postpone McNellie’s 2021 Harvest Beer Festival that was scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 25. After consulting with our many local, state, and national partners, we came to the conclusion that executing an event of this magnitude is not in the best interests of our community right now."

If you already purchased a ticket to Harvest, you can expect a refund from beerfests.com within the next week or two. 

MCNellie's Harvest Beer Festival

We look forward to bringing back Tulsa’s biggest and best beer festival as soon as we can party likes it’s 2019.

