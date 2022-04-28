What the Ale: Marshall's new year-round beer to be officially released at Mayfest

Tom Gilbert Chief Photographer I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349 Follow Tom Gilbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Marshall Brewing has announced the official launch of their newest year-round beer, Slow Train IPA, at Tulsa Mayfest, May 6 - 8.

The Slow Train IPA Launch event will feature a tasting booth starting at 5 p.m. on May 6, located at the AHHA's Jack & Ann Graves Garden for the Arts, 101 E Archer Street. Attendees can listen to live music and have the opportunity to visit with brewery staff about their newest release.

Slow Train IPA, Grand Lake Light Ale and This Land Lager will be available throughout Tulsa Mayfest where beer and wine are sold and exclusively at the Marshall Biergarten located at Guthrie Green.

“Beer is art on many levels.” explains Marshall’s Wes Alexander, “Slow Train IPA a modern artistic approach to IPA with bright citrus aromas and low hop bitterness. As with the movement of art, Brewmaster Eric Marshall and his team have been inspired to push the boundaries of IPA while redefining the flavor profile with modern interpretation. While the beer itself is beautiful, the label expresses Slow Train IPA's character through a realistic illustration augmented with swatches of bright color.”

"We're thrilled to work with Marshall Brewing for the launch of this new IPA and to host the Marshall Beer Garden at this year's Mayfest," said ahha's Senior Director of Events & Guest Services, Heather Pingry. "Being able to offer a fun environment in which guests can learn about the art of brewing is a win-win."

