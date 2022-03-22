What the Ale: Marshall Brewing wins four gold medals at Oklahoma Craft Beer Awards

Tom Gilbert Chief Photographer I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349 Follow Tom Gilbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The results are in for the second annual Oklahoma Craft Beer Awards. The contest was hosted by Oklahoma State University’s School of Hospitality and Tourism Management.

Breweries from across the state submitted beers with entries categorized and judged by beer style in accordance with the Beer Judging Certification Program Beer Style Guidelines.

Judges were experts in beer tasting and evaluation, including national BJCP judges, certified Cicerones, beverage directors and beer writers. Twenty-three categories of beer styles were evaluated in a blind tasting format, and winners were awarded gold, silver and bronze medals.

“My hope is that the results of this competition will help shine a light on all corners of our remarkable beer industry and facilitate a conversation. Most importantly, I hope local beer lovers will have a great time seeking out these award-winning beers and try them!” Tony Collins, HTM beverage director said.

Tulsa-area breweries received numerous awards, but the most went to our oldest brewery, Marshall Brewing Co. They garnered four gold medals and one silver. First-place winners were its McNellie’s Pub Ale (Amber Ale/Extra Special Bitter category), Arrowhead Pale Ale (American Pale Ale) and Sundown Wheat (American Wheat Ale). Marshall also took the top two spots in the Helles/Pilsner category: This Land Lager received gold, and Volks Pils won silver.

“We are thankful to Oklahoma State University and the School of Hospitality and Tourism Management for spotlighting Oklahoma Craft Beer through the Oklahoma Craft Beer Awards and Craft Beer Forum. Oklahoma has world-class beer, and we want to congratulate all the breweries that won medals. We couldn’t be more pleased with the four gold medals Marshall Brewing received. These awards represent the hard work of the unsung heroes of our industry, brewers,” said Wes Alexander, director of marketing for Marshall Brewing Co.

Other Tulsa gold-medal winners:

American IPA: Center of the Universe, High Gravity Brewing Co.; Belgian/French Ale: Relict, Heirloom Rustic Ales; New England/Hazy IPA: Legend of El Dorado, High Gravity Brewing Co.; Kölsch: Cavern Hymn, Heirloom Rustic Ales.

Here is the full list of winners:







Oklahoma Craft Beer Awards Results

Amber Ale/ESB

Gold: McNellie’s Pub Ale, Marshall Brewing Co., Tulsa

Silver: Moneypenny, Cross Timbers Brewing Co., Oklahoma City

Bronze: Timber Creek, Mountain Fork Brewery, Broken Bow

American IPA

Gold: Center of the Universe, High Gravity Brewing Co., Tulsa

Silver: Scotsman IPA, Angry Scotsman Brewing, Oklahoma City

Bronze: The Nine, Iron Monk Brewing Co., Stillwater

American Pale Ale

Gold: Arrowhead Pale Ale, Marshall Brewing Co., Tulsa

Silver: Exit 174, Iron Monk Brewing Co., Stillwater

Bronze: Chug Norris, Stonecloud Brewing Co., Oklahoma City

American Wheat Ale

Gold: Sundown Wheat, Marshall Brewing Co., Tulsa

Silver: Road Trip Spring Wheat, Anthem Brewing Co., Oklahoma City

Bronze: Stilly Wheat, Iron Monk Brewing Co., Stillwater

Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout

Gold: Nightscape, Iron Monk Brewing Co., Stillwater

Silver: Pappy’s Bucksnort, Mountain Fork Brewery, Broken Bow

Bronze: Totality, High Gravity Brewing Co., Tulsa

Belgian/French Ale

Gold: Relict, Heirloom Rustic Ales, Tulsa

Silver: BierKraft Farmhouse, BierKraft, McAlester

Bronze: Rooster, Mountain Fork Brewery, Broken Bow

Belgian Strong Ale

Gold: Fortitude, Angry Scotsman Brewing, Oklahoma City

Silver: Noel, Emersumnice Brewery, Owasso

Bronze: G6, High Gravity Brewing Co., Tulsa

Blonde Ale

Gold: Three Rivers, Mountain Fork Brewery, Broken Bow

Silver: Nite Lite, (405) Brewing Co., Norman

Bronze: Beer Bolada, The Big Friendly, Oklahoma City

Dark Lager

Gold: Bob’s Your Dunkel, Iron Monk Brewing Co., Stillwater

Silver: Deadbroke, Scissortail Brewing Co., Dewey

Bronze: The Slam Dunkel, Elgin Park, Tulsa

Double/Imperial IPA

Gold: Red River 44, Emersumnice Brewery, Owasso

Silver: Rye’d or D’IPA, Anthem Brewing Co., Oklahoma City

Bronze: This Perfect Day, Cross Timbers Brewing Co., Oklahoma City

Experimental/Specialty

Gold: Trae PA, (405) Brewing Co., Norman

Silver: BA The 9th Knuckle, Angry Scotsman Brewing, Oklahoma City

Bronze: Christmas Holy Beer, Twisted Spike Brewing Co., Oklahoma City

Fruit Beer

Gold: Bluesberry Ale, Bricktown Brewery, Oklahoma City

Silver: Raspberry Wheat, Iron Monk Brewing Co., Stillwater

Bronze: Strawberry Kolsch, The Nook Brewing Co., Broken Arrow

Fruited Sour

Gold: Prairie Slush, Prairie Artisan Ales, Krebs

Silver: OMG, (405) Brewing Co., Norman

Bronze: Zing! Watermelon Gose, High Gravity Brewing Co., Tulsa

German Wheat Ale

Gold: German Corner, Emersumnice Brewery, Owasso

Silver: BierKraft Hefeweizen, BierKraft, McAlester

Bronze: Das Weizen Boss, Cross Timbers Brewing Co., Oklahoma City

Helles/Pilsner

Gold: This Land Lager, Marshall Brewing Co., Tulsa

Silver: Volks Pils, Marshall Brewing Co., Tulsa

Bronze: Phantom Mirror, Heirloom Rustic Ales, Tulsa

Imperial Stout

Gold: Shape Shifter, The Nook Brewing Co., Broken Arrow

Silver: MFB 9.0, Mountain Fork Brewery, Broken Bow

Bronze: Nightmare on 12th Street, The Nook Brewing Co., Broken Arrow

Irish/Scottish Ale

Gold: Wee Heavy, Mountain Fork Brewery, Broken Bow

Silver: Arnie’s, The Nook Brewing Co., Broken Arrow

Bronze: 405 Red, (405) Brewing Co., Norman

Kölsch

Gold: Cavern Hymn, Heirloom Rustic Ales, Tulsa

Silver: BierKraft Kölsch, Bierkraft, McAlester

Bronze: Air Quotes, The Nook Brewing Co., Broken Arrow

Light Lager

Gold: Factor 50, Angry Scotsman Brewing, Oklahoma City

Silver: Stonecloud Lite, Stonecloud Brewing Co., Oklahoma City

Bronze: MF Light, Mountain Fork Brewery, Broken Bow

Märzen/Oktoberfest

Gold: Save The Date, Angry Scotsman Brewing, Oklahoma City

Silver: Iron Monk Oktoberfest, Iron Monk Brewing Co., Stillwater

Bronze: BierKraft Festbier, BierKraft, McAlester

New England/Hazy IPA

Gold: Legend of El Dorado, High Gravity Brewing Co., Tulsa

Silver: Vaped Ape, The Big Friendly, Oklahoma City

Bronze: Prophets of Haze, Anthem Brewing Co., Oklahoma City

Porter

Gold: Sweater Weather, (405) Brewing Co., Norman

Silver: Frozen Bloom, Heirloom Rustic Ales, Tulsa

Bronze: BierKraft Figgy Porter, BierKraft, McAlester

Stout

Gold: BierKraft Irish Stout, BierKraft, McAlester

Silver: 1267, Scissortail Brewing Co., Dewey

Bronze: Iron Monk Milk Stout, Iron Monk Brewing Co., Stillwater

Special Mention

Thunderstorm, Scissortail Brewing Co., Dewey (California Common Lager)

Crumpet, Mountain Fork Brewery, Broken Bow (English Brown Ale)

BierKraft Altbier, BierKraft, McAlester (Altbier)

Terminal Velocity, The Nook Brewing Co., Broken Arrow (Doppelbock)

Black Catseye’PA, High Gravity Brewing Co., Tulsa (Black IPA)

Fall Back, Angry Scotsman Brewing, Oklahoma City (Weizenbock)

BierKraft Bragawd, BierKraft, McAlester (Historical Welsh Christmas Ale)

