What the Ale: Marshall Brewing wins four gold medals at Oklahoma Craft Beer Awards

The results are in for the second annual Oklahoma Craft Beer Awards. The contest was hosted by Oklahoma State University’s School of Hospitality and Tourism Management.
Breweries from across the state submitted beers with entries categorized and judged by beer style in accordance with the Beer Judging Certification Program Beer Style Guidelines.
Judges were experts in beer tasting and evaluation, including national BJCP judges, certified Cicerones, beverage directors and beer writers. Twenty-three categories of beer styles were evaluated in a blind tasting format, and winners were awarded gold, silver and bronze medals.
“My hope is that the results of this competition will help shine a light on all corners of our remarkable beer industry and facilitate a conversation. Most importantly, I hope local beer lovers will have a great time seeking out these award-winning beers and try them!” Tony Collins, HTM beverage director said.
Tulsa-area breweries received numerous awards, but the most went to our oldest brewery, Marshall Brewing Co. They garnered four gold medals and one silver. First-place winners were its McNellie’s Pub Ale (Amber Ale/Extra Special Bitter category), Arrowhead Pale Ale (American Pale Ale) and Sundown Wheat (American Wheat Ale). Marshall also took the top two spots in the Helles/Pilsner category: This Land Lager received gold, and Volks Pils won silver.
People are also reading…
“We are thankful to Oklahoma State University and the School of Hospitality and Tourism Management for spotlighting Oklahoma Craft Beer through the Oklahoma Craft Beer Awards and Craft Beer Forum. Oklahoma has world-class beer, and we want to congratulate all the breweries that won medals. We couldn’t be more pleased with the four gold medals Marshall Brewing received. These awards represent the hard work of the unsung heroes of our industry, brewers,” said Wes Alexander, director of marketing for Marshall Brewing Co.
Other Tulsa gold-medal winners:
American IPA: Center of the Universe, High Gravity Brewing Co.; Belgian/French Ale: Relict, Heirloom Rustic Ales; New England/Hazy IPA: Legend of El Dorado, High Gravity Brewing Co.; Kölsch: Cavern Hymn, Heirloom Rustic Ales.
Here is the full list of winners:
Oklahoma Craft Beer Awards Results
Amber Ale/ESB
Gold: McNellie’s Pub Ale, Marshall Brewing Co., Tulsa
Silver: Moneypenny, Cross Timbers Brewing Co., Oklahoma City
Bronze: Timber Creek, Mountain Fork Brewery, Broken Bow
American IPA
Gold: Center of the Universe, High Gravity Brewing Co., Tulsa
Silver: Scotsman IPA, Angry Scotsman Brewing, Oklahoma City
Bronze: The Nine, Iron Monk Brewing Co., Stillwater
American Pale Ale
Gold: Arrowhead Pale Ale, Marshall Brewing Co., Tulsa
Silver: Exit 174, Iron Monk Brewing Co., Stillwater
Bronze: Chug Norris, Stonecloud Brewing Co., Oklahoma City
American Wheat Ale
Gold: Sundown Wheat, Marshall Brewing Co., Tulsa
Silver: Road Trip Spring Wheat, Anthem Brewing Co., Oklahoma City
Bronze: Stilly Wheat, Iron Monk Brewing Co., Stillwater
Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout
Gold: Nightscape, Iron Monk Brewing Co., Stillwater
Silver: Pappy’s Bucksnort, Mountain Fork Brewery, Broken Bow
Bronze: Totality, High Gravity Brewing Co., Tulsa
Belgian/French Ale
Gold: Relict, Heirloom Rustic Ales, Tulsa
Silver: BierKraft Farmhouse, BierKraft, McAlester
Bronze: Rooster, Mountain Fork Brewery, Broken Bow
Belgian Strong Ale
Gold: Fortitude, Angry Scotsman Brewing, Oklahoma City
Silver: Noel, Emersumnice Brewery, Owasso
Bronze: G6, High Gravity Brewing Co., Tulsa
Blonde Ale
Gold: Three Rivers, Mountain Fork Brewery, Broken Bow
Silver: Nite Lite, (405) Brewing Co., Norman
Bronze: Beer Bolada, The Big Friendly, Oklahoma City
Dark Lager
Gold: Bob’s Your Dunkel, Iron Monk Brewing Co., Stillwater
Silver: Deadbroke, Scissortail Brewing Co., Dewey
Bronze: The Slam Dunkel, Elgin Park, Tulsa
Double/Imperial IPA
Gold: Red River 44, Emersumnice Brewery, Owasso
Silver: Rye’d or D’IPA, Anthem Brewing Co., Oklahoma City
Bronze: This Perfect Day, Cross Timbers Brewing Co., Oklahoma City
Experimental/Specialty
Gold: Trae PA, (405) Brewing Co., Norman
Silver: BA The 9th Knuckle, Angry Scotsman Brewing, Oklahoma City
Bronze: Christmas Holy Beer, Twisted Spike Brewing Co., Oklahoma City
Fruit Beer
Gold: Bluesberry Ale, Bricktown Brewery, Oklahoma City
Silver: Raspberry Wheat, Iron Monk Brewing Co., Stillwater
Bronze: Strawberry Kolsch, The Nook Brewing Co., Broken Arrow
Fruited Sour
Gold: Prairie Slush, Prairie Artisan Ales, Krebs
Silver: OMG, (405) Brewing Co., Norman
Bronze: Zing! Watermelon Gose, High Gravity Brewing Co., Tulsa
German Wheat Ale
Gold: German Corner, Emersumnice Brewery, Owasso
Silver: BierKraft Hefeweizen, BierKraft, McAlester
Bronze: Das Weizen Boss, Cross Timbers Brewing Co., Oklahoma City
Helles/Pilsner
Gold: This Land Lager, Marshall Brewing Co., Tulsa
Silver: Volks Pils, Marshall Brewing Co., Tulsa
Bronze: Phantom Mirror, Heirloom Rustic Ales, Tulsa
Imperial Stout
Gold: Shape Shifter, The Nook Brewing Co., Broken Arrow
Silver: MFB 9.0, Mountain Fork Brewery, Broken Bow
Bronze: Nightmare on 12th Street, The Nook Brewing Co., Broken Arrow
Irish/Scottish Ale
Gold: Wee Heavy, Mountain Fork Brewery, Broken Bow
Silver: Arnie’s, The Nook Brewing Co., Broken Arrow
Bronze: 405 Red, (405) Brewing Co., Norman
Kölsch
Gold: Cavern Hymn, Heirloom Rustic Ales, Tulsa
Silver: BierKraft Kölsch, Bierkraft, McAlester
Bronze: Air Quotes, The Nook Brewing Co., Broken Arrow
Light Lager
Gold: Factor 50, Angry Scotsman Brewing, Oklahoma City
Silver: Stonecloud Lite, Stonecloud Brewing Co., Oklahoma City
Bronze: MF Light, Mountain Fork Brewery, Broken Bow
Märzen/Oktoberfest
Gold: Save The Date, Angry Scotsman Brewing, Oklahoma City
Silver: Iron Monk Oktoberfest, Iron Monk Brewing Co., Stillwater
Bronze: BierKraft Festbier, BierKraft, McAlester
New England/Hazy IPA
Gold: Legend of El Dorado, High Gravity Brewing Co., Tulsa
Silver: Vaped Ape, The Big Friendly, Oklahoma City
Bronze: Prophets of Haze, Anthem Brewing Co., Oklahoma City
Porter
Gold: Sweater Weather, (405) Brewing Co., Norman
Silver: Frozen Bloom, Heirloom Rustic Ales, Tulsa
Bronze: BierKraft Figgy Porter, BierKraft, McAlester
Stout
Gold: BierKraft Irish Stout, BierKraft, McAlester
Silver: 1267, Scissortail Brewing Co., Dewey
Bronze: Iron Monk Milk Stout, Iron Monk Brewing Co., Stillwater
Special Mention
Thunderstorm, Scissortail Brewing Co., Dewey (California Common Lager)
Crumpet, Mountain Fork Brewery, Broken Bow (English Brown Ale)
BierKraft Altbier, BierKraft, McAlester (Altbier)
Terminal Velocity, The Nook Brewing Co., Broken Arrow (Doppelbock)
Black Catseye’PA, High Gravity Brewing Co., Tulsa (Black IPA)
Fall Back, Angry Scotsman Brewing, Oklahoma City (Weizenbock)
BierKraft Bragawd, BierKraft, McAlester (Historical Welsh Christmas Ale)