What the Ale: Mark your calendar with April's craft beer events

April is here, and that means spring beer events. The calendar starts off quickly with two big events.

OSU Craft Beer Forum

Oklahoma State University's School of Hospitality and Tourism Management hosts the 2022 Craft Beer Forum on April 9 in Stillwater.

The forum brings together the state's best craft breweries and food for an educational experience.

The forum is held every two years on OSU's campus in Stillwater. The forum includes a day of seminars for craft beer novices and experts, with tastings of 30 top craft breweries from Oklahoma and beyond.

Some of the highlights for the day include:

• Seminars covering topics from beer tasting to opening a brewery to the science of yeast health and fermentation and much more.

• The Pint-N-Bite tasting event highlighting beers from 30 breweries complemented by foods prepared by top chefs.

Students from OSU's School of Hospitality and Tourism Management run the forum, which teaches them what it is like to plan and run a large event.

"We're excited to once again host some of the best breweries from across the state and facilitate a fun and educational dialogue about the state of the craft beer industry," said Tony Collins, director of the HTM Wayne Hirst Center for Beverage Education.

The forum is open to anyone 21 or older.

An all-day ticket is $125 and is available at: https://tinyurl.com/yadl7ly5

Agenda details are: https://tinyurl.com/yby32swy

COOP's 13th anniversary party

Also on April 9, COOP Ale Works is holding its 13th anniversary party from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at its brewery and taproom, 4745 Council Heights Road in Oklahoma City.

COOP is holding two sessions, one from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and a evening session from 4-8 p.m.

Proceeds from the event will help the Oklahoma Humane Society and will be used to assist in the rescue, rehabilitation and adoption of pets throughout Oklahoma.

General admission tickets are $35, and VIP tickets are $75. They include an exclusive VIP area, access to early beer releases and a limited edition COOP Ale Works 13th Anniversary goblet.

General admission guests will receive a commemorative anniversary party tasting glass and access to six beer stations.

More than 20 beers will be on tap along with local food trucks. Tickets for the event can be purchased at coopaleworks.ticketleap.com/.

Must be 21 and no dogs are allowed.

Brewed for Gilcrease

Gilcrease Museum will host the inaugural Brewed for Gilcrease beer tasting event on the grounds of the Tulsa Historical Society, 2445 S. Peoria Ave.

The April 16 event starts at 1 p.m. for VIPs and 2 p.m. for general admission and lasts until 5 p.m. for all. VIP gets the early entrance and custom glassware.

Ticket holders receive unlimited beer tastings from nearly a dozen participating breweries, heavy hors d'oeuvres and a commemorative tasting mug. Select brewers will debut new beers at the event.

Steve Liddel & Company will be providing the music, and food from Et Al. will be included.

General admission tickets are $60 and VIP tickets are $80.

Gilcrease members receive a 15% discount on general and VIP tickets.

Tickets are limited and advance registration is required. Must be 21-up to attend.

Conservation On Tap

The Tulsa Zoo hosts the fourth annual Conservation On Tap from 6:30-9 p.m. Friday, April 29.

The event features more than 25 local breweries, distributors and homebrewers.

It takes place throughout the Lost Kingdom exhibit at the Tulsa Zoo. All proceeds will benefit the Wild Nature Institute, a giraffe conservation effort supported by the Tulsa Zoo.

General admission tickets are $45 and include a commemorative tasting mug, lanyard and pub-style food for purchase.

Designated Driver tickets are $20 with complimentary water and soda.

VIP tickets are sold out.

To purchase general admission tickets visit: tulsazoo.org/zoo-events/tap/

Conservation on Tap will have live music, yard games and animal encounters.

“Conservation on Tap allows the Tulsa Zoo to support conservation efforts across the world,” said Richard Kotarsky, curator of wildlife conservation and scientific advancement for the Tulsa Zoo. “This year, we chose to support the largest giraffe demography project in history. The Wild Nature Institute is tracking more than 2,100 giraffes to better understand population decline and the unique threats facing giraffe populations in Tanzania.”

All guests must be 21-up to attend. IDs will be checked at the main gate.

Local breweries, distributors and home brewers include the following: American Solera, Angry Scotsman Brewing, Anthem Brewing, Broken Arrow Brewing Co., Cabin Boys Brewery, Eerie Abbey Ales, Good Cause Brewing, High Gravity Brewing Company, Iron Monk Brewing Company, Joy Thief Brewing Co., Marshall Brewing, NEFF Brewing, New Belgium Brewing, Nothing’s Left Brewing Co., OK Cider Co, Pearl Beach Brew Pub, Prairie Artisan Ales, Renaissance Brewing Co., Roughtail Brewing Co, Skydance Brewing Company, Stonecloud Brewing Co., The Cape Bewing Company, The Nook Brewing Company, TUPPS Brewery and Vanessa House Beer Company.

