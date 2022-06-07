 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What the Ale: Krebs Brewing Co. is Oklahoma's largest producer of beer

What the Ale: Krebs Brewing Co. is Oklahoma's largest producer of beer

Krebs Brewing Co

Krebs Brewing Co. president Zach Prichard poses in the 52,000-square-foot facility with Prairie Artisan Ales kegs in McAlester. 

 TOM GILBERT, Tulsa World file

The makers of Prairie Artisan Ales have been announced as the state's largest beer producer by the Oklahoma Craft Brewers Association.

Krebs Brewing Co. produced more than 20,000 barrels of beer last year at its McAlester and Oklahoma City locations, with shipments going around the globe.

According to official annual production data recently released by the Brewers Association, Krebs Brewing produced just over 20,000 barrels of beer in 2021 — an increase of more than 5,000 barrels from 2020. (Each barrel holds 330 12-ounce servings.) Since 2019, its output has grown by over 125%.

Krebs Brewing moved into a 52,000-square-foot production and storage facility west of McAlester in 2017.

"Our roots go back almost 100 years," said Zach Prichard, president of Krebs Brewing. "My great-grandfather, Pete Prichard, began illegally brewing and selling beer from his basement during Prohibition. His brewing business turned into a restaurant called Pete's Place that is thriving to this day. For an idea that literally began in a small Krebs basement, we are so proud to have brewed more than 20,000 barrels of beer last year and be recognized as the largest in the state. Our success is a testament to our team our the quality of our organization."

The company began brewing and selling Prairie Artisan Ales in 2013 and represents the bulk of production and gross sales. Prairie Artisan Ales is known for its big barrel-aged specialty stouts and sours. Rainbow Sherbet is now the best-selling beer in volume and dollars, while Bomb! likely remains the best-known beer, spiced with ancho chili, vanilla, coffee and cacao. Its popularity kept it in the brewing rotation year-round since the first batch of Bomb! was released in 2013.

Tulsan Chase Healey, the current owner of American Solera, started Prairie Artisan Ales at a facility near Chandler Park and did some brewing at Krebs Brewing Co. before selling it to them. His brother, Colin Healey, is the graphic artist for Prairie Artisan Ales.

Krebs Brewing opens new facility near McAlester

tom.gilbert@tulsaworld.com

