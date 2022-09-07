What the Ale: Komen supporters brew beer for Race for the Cure afterparty

Tom Gilbert Chief Photographer I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349 Follow Tom Gilbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A group of women recently gathered to brew a beer that will be served at the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure afterparty at The Cape Brewery in Jenks.

These women, some of whom are cancer survivors, had never brewed a beer before.

Amy Cody and her daughter Holly Coleman have supported the Komen race for years and are closely connected with The Cape, 736 W. Main St. J.C. Cody is the brewery’s founder and Amy’s husband and Holly’s father.

“We’ve been participating in the Race for the Cure for years. I think Holly’s first Race for the Cure, she was like 8 years old. We are not survivors. However, my aunt is one of the oldest surviving people who are in the Midwest Tamoxifen (an estrogen modulator) trials,” Amy Cody said.

“She’s a big influence in what we do. And so this kind of came about just because we wanted to be able to do something for the community, something to just give back. ...

“It’s been a real dream of mine to be able to do something like this and quite a blessing that we’ve got a vehicle in which we can do something like this for the community,” Cody said.

“One in eight is a big reality as far as the number of women that are identified. As our families grow, we don’t want to see that one in eight affected. So we will walk and we will raise money and we will brew beer and we will do whatever we can to raise funds to try and help beat this beast,” she said.

It took a year of planning to pull off the brewing event to ensure they had the right beer. J.C. Cody used a beer base that he collaborated on with Joy Thief Brewing Co., a brewery in planning. The saison-styled beer, named Hope Thru Hops, will be a good style for an after-race party held at the Cape Brewery.

“What we’ve done is we’re testing out three different adjuncts,” C.J. Cody said. “We’ve got a guava, we’ve got a passion fruit, and we’ve got a strawberry. We’ve been testing it in the brewhouse for about two weeks now, and we’ve got a neck and neck race.”

The women will decide the final flavor of the beer. During the brewing process downtime, the group made posters for the upcoming race that will be held on Sept. 24 at the RiverSpirit Casino, 8330 Riverside Pkwy.

“When these guys can get together, they’re bonding. These are true heroes because you have survivors right now that have gone through this and you’ve got these people that are supporting. They are massively, massively strong women. And that’s what we wanted to do. I wanted to be able to give them a project to play with. And they’re doing a great job,” C.J. Cody said.

The Cape’s Komen Race for the Cure afterparty will include female singers and vocal artists throughout the day and food trucks. The proceeds from the beer sales will be donated to Komen.

Kelly Stimson from Tulsa and Michelle Clay from Edmond were a part of the crew brewing the saison at The Cape. They are both breast cancer survivors. The support that they received and their return of support mean a lot, they said.

“My doctor found a lump in my right breast. Thank goodness, we caught it early,” said Stimson. “My story is one of early detection and amazing healthcare. Thank goodness. And after about eight weeks of tests and all the things we go through, biopsies and mammograms and MRIs, all the scans, I chose to do a bilateral mastectomy to reduce my chances of recurrence.

“And I was fortunate that I didn’t have to undergo any kind of chemo or radiation. And now I just am going through medication treatment. I’m very grateful for all the support of new friends, family and the community. I never felt so much support in my life. I’m honored to be a part of this event here at Cape Brewing. It’s just an amazing place to feel the sisterhood and the love of our pink family,” said Stimson.

Clay has been a breast cancer survivor for 21 years. She was fortunate that she had a doctor who took extra steps to check and make sure she was in the clear.

“I had a doctor who said, ‘Let’s check it out anyway.’ I had no family history, no idea why I had it, but I was fortunate that my doctor took those extra steps and took the extra tests and started my treatment,” she said.

“This breast cancer community is an amazing community. They take you in; they are involved in your life, and the love and support is amazing,” said Clay.