What the Ale: Kentucky's Willett Distillery bourbons come to Oklahoma

It has taken seven years for Scott Large of Provisions (a wine and spirits distributor in Tulsa) to land Willett Distillery’s products for Oklahoma. Willett has a long history of producing quality whiskey, breaking ground in Bardstown, Kentucky, in 1936, just three years after the repeal of Prohibition.

“After many, many, many years of wanting and trying to get one of the most famous bourbon producers and historic bourbon producers from Kentucky, Willett is now available in Oklahoma as of this week. So I would call your favorite retailer and see if they have it. There’s a little bit to be spread around on this first drop, and so the better retailers and the bigger ones will definitely get access to it,” Large said.

Willett has a long history, starting in 1684 with Edward Willett and then with his descendants. John David Willett brewed in four distilleries in Kentucky in the 1800s. On St. Patrick’s Day 1937, they sold their first whiskey out of the Bardstown location and haven’t stopped since. It is still a family business.