What the Ale: Kendall Whittier Main Street’s annual K-Dub Grub & Suds and Bruno Mars Rum

Kendall Whittier Main Street’s annual fundraiser, K-Dub Grub & Suds, will return Tuesday, Aug. 24.

A mashup of two former events — the Kendall Whittier Ale Trail and Taste of Kendall Whittier — K-Dub Grub & Suds gives attendees an opportunity to sample brews and food in one self-guided event.

“K-Dub Grub & Suds features delicious bites from Kendall Whittier eateries plus samples of the district’s best craft brews,” said Jessica Jackson Seay, executive director of Kendall Whittier Main Street, the event’s host. “It’s self-guided and gives guests the opportunity to taste at their own pace.”

K-Dub Grub & Suds is a come-and-go event from 6-9 p.m. It will be at the Taproom at Marshall’s Brewing, Cabin Boys Brewery and American Solera.

For one ticket ($50), attendees get samples from 10 restaurants and eateries, 10 4-oz pours (two per brewery), a souvenir taster glass and a $5 Uber credit to get home safely.

Guests also have an opportunity to win a prize — two tickets to Escape to Margaritaville ($120 value) for Sept. 5 and a $50 gift card to the Kendall Whittier brewery of their choice.

To purchase tickets or learn more about the event, see visitKendallWhittier.com/grubsuds.