What the Ale: Kendall Whittier Main Street’s annual K-Dub Grub & Suds and Bruno Mars Rum

Kendall Whittier Main Street’s annual fundraiser, K-Dub Grub & Suds, will return Tuesday, Aug. 24.
A mashup of two former events — the Kendall Whittier Ale Trail and Taste of Kendall Whittier — K-Dub Grub & Suds gives attendees an opportunity to sample brews and food in one self-guided event.
“K-Dub Grub & Suds features delicious bites from Kendall Whittier eateries plus samples of the district’s best craft brews,” said Jessica Jackson Seay, executive director of Kendall Whittier Main Street, the event’s host. “It’s self-guided and gives guests the opportunity to taste at their own pace.”
K-Dub Grub & Suds is a come-and-go event from 6-9 p.m. It will be at the Taproom at Marshall’s Brewing, Cabin Boys Brewery and American Solera.
For one ticket ($50), attendees get samples from 10 restaurants and eateries, 10 4-oz pours (two per brewery), a souvenir taster glass and a $5 Uber credit to get home safely.
Guests also have an opportunity to win a prize — two tickets to Escape to Margaritaville ($120 value) for Sept. 5 and a $50 gift card to the Kendall Whittier brewery of their choice.
To purchase tickets or learn more about the event, see visitKendallWhittier.com/grubsuds.
SelvaRey Rums
SelvaRey Rums is expanding its distribution to Oklahoma. The rum maker is co-owned by Grammy Award-winning artist Bruno Mars. He also directed and starred in their first campaign video.
SelvaRey is a collection of single-estate rums, and its packaging is designed by Mars. It will be distributed by Republic National Distributing Company.
They are offering:
•SelvaRey White Rum—A smooth Cristalino blend of 3 and 5-year-old rums.
•SelvaRey Coconut Rum—A light, aged rum infused with coconut, born to elevate any Piña Colada.
•SelvaRey Chocolate Rum—A 5-year-old rum infused with chocolate.
•SelvaRey Owner’s Reserve — A blend of rums hand-selected from the finest vintages from 15 to 25 years old.
“The timing is perfect for RNDC to bring the best rum out there to more people across the country. As our partners, they genuinely understand the quality and love in these products, and what the SelvaRey brand is all about – transporting you to a world of tropical luxury with every sip,” stated Mars.
Check your local liquor stores for availability.