High Gravity Brewing Company is celebrating its 17th anniversary.
The brewery, at 6808 S. Memorial Drive, Ste. 144, is releasing a special beer at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25.
The beer is a big one. Called XVII, the Belgian Imperial Quad comes in at 17% ABV. Boiled for five-plus hours and aged for ten-plus months, XVII has a rich and complex flavor with notes of raisins, plums and burnt sugar.
The event will have live music, and Oklahomie Mobile Gastro will be serving food.
Tom Gilbert
Chief Photographer
Tom Gilbert
