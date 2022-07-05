What the Ale: Former Tulsan receives prize brewing scholarship

Tom Gilbert Chief Photographer I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349 Follow Tom Gilbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Madeleine McCarthy has received a prestigious brewing scholarship. McCarthy, a brewer at Von Ebert Brewing in Portland, Oregon, is the recipient of the 2022 Glen Hay Falconer Foundation Siebel Brewing Scholarship.

McCarthy grew up in Tulsa and left in 2012. She still has family in Tulsa. She had planned to open a brewery here with her husband, Matt, but the laws were regressive then, so they decided to go to the craft beer mecca of Portland.

McCarthy began as a home brewer and translated that passion to a professional brewing career through hard work and perseverance. She began at a gluten-free brewery, making wort from roasted chestnuts and lentils, learning the craft and developing new recipes. She worked her way to larger craft breweries and now to her current position at Von Ebert Brewing.

In the words of a Selection Committee member, “Maddy’s journey pays tribute to her utmost determination, humility and career vision. And this journey has just begun for her and all of us.”

“I am so incredibly honored to receive the Glen Hay Falconer scholarship for the Siebel Institute of Technology Concise Course in Brewing Technology. Brewing, to me, is the balance of science and creativity. I’m excited to dive deep into the chemistry behind fermentation and apply what I’ve learned to new recipes, processes and ideas.

“I’ve always been thirsty for knowledge, and I see this opportunity as a crisp, cold, crushable pint of Pilsner — thirst-quenching. What set Glen Falconer apart for others was his desire to share his wealth of knowledge and experiences with others. I strive to be that type of mentor for the next generation of women, LGBTQA+, and those who are under-represented wanting to get into the industry,” said McCarthy.

“What inspires us most about Maddy is her sense of community, from her active mentorship of more junior brewers to her commitment to making the industry better, more equitable and inclusive,” added another Selection Committee member.

“She elevates others through her enthusiasm for those breaking into professional brewing and takes pride being a catalyst in their success. This goes right to the core of the ideals of the Falconer Foundation.”

McCarthy co-founded a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee at Von Ebert and plays a leading role in the Oregon Brewers Guild DEI Committee. With the Guild, she was instrumental in developing an internship program at Von Ebert for individuals from under-served groups wanting to enter the craft beer industry.

McCarthy has accomplished much over her relatively short craft brewing career, constantly demonstrating creativity in recipe development. “Taking that innate talent and underscoring it with the science is something that the Concise Course will deliver for her,” stated a Selection Committee member. “We all wish Maddy the best for the Siebel course and know that layering in the formal Siebel brewing education will help propel Maddy and her beers to that next level.”

