Hop the Griffin, a new brewpub, opened this week in the old French Hen restaurant, 7143 S. Yale Ave., in the Lighthouse Shopping Center.

This place has more than just its own beer. They also have a full bar and a variety of international and U.S. wines and pub food.

Steve Griffin started brewing with his dad in his garage about five years ago. He had worked 70-80 hours a week in the restaurant industry and landed a 40-hours-a-week job at The Brook Restaurant and Bar on Brookside.

"I wasn't used to having (free time), and so we got into brewing, and I realized I really like experimenting with hops and doing different things. I just started experimenting. I just fell in love with brewing immediately. And then my favorite part was seeing friends enjoy it, although it would disappear very fast. And then it just kind of went from there. We'd have reps come out to The Brook and bring beers from Kansas and Texas and different breweries. My boss would say your beer is good or stacks up and beats some of them. And he started pushing me into that. Just try to, you know, take a chance," said Griffin, general manager and brewmaster at Hop the Griffin.

After speaking with his dad, he decided to open his own place.

The taproom is different from others in Tulsa. Changing a restaurant to a brewpub was probably easier than turning an old warehouse into one, like some others have done, but it still took hard work, including new paint and flooring. The taproom has darts, a pool table and outside seating. The location had been empty for almost a year after the French Hen moved downtown.

Hop the Griffin has become a family affair. Steve's brother Nick and his parents, Suzy and Mike, have pitched in to get the brewpub going.

Steve Griffin prefers IPAs and offers a variety. Their IPAs on tap now are Summer Winds, Mana Tree, Pacific Typhoon, a double IPA or DIPA. They also have an Irish Red Ale, Golden Talon, their Belgian strong ale and a Triple Honey Ale.

He has a new two-barrel system that will allow him to change up his selection of beers quickly. He plans on making some stouts and other varieties.

The location is near a few neighborhoods and it feels like a place you could hang out and watch some ball games on TV with friends.

"We have 40 wines and fresh beers made all the time. I will have a full menu once I can find cooks that come to work. I managed a lot of Mexican restaurants before The Brook. I made white queso from scratch, a lot of salsas, guac. So we'll have nachos. We will have some good old food like bratwurst and hot dogs, chili dogs. We make the chili from scratch in the winter. I'll probably make some different soups and things like that, so just real basic. I will have pizzas as well," Griffin said.

Hours are 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday; Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-midnight; and closed on Tuesdays.

