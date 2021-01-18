What the Ale: Dry January is new way to drink

It could be that you had a “wet” December during the holidays and just need to dry out. Isolation due to COVID may have increased your intake of alcoholic beverages. Stress levels are higher all around. Some people take part in Dry January to kick-start a diet.
Trey Carson, a 25-year-old skateboard salesman, decided to do Dry January.
“I am not only participating in Dry January. I’m going to try to go for a whole six months. It’s something that I’ve never done before. I was thinking about just doing the Dry January, but the longest I’ve gone without drinking since I’ve started was maybe 45 days. And it was at the beginning of last year, me and my girlfriend, we went from Jan. 1 to Valentine’s day,” Carson said.
“I’m really just participating to better myself all around, as well as just focusing on my health. It helps financially as well because I don’t spend as much money on all the booze. It’s been kind of a crazy year for everybody, and I feel like a lot of us have been spending more time drinking than usual. I feel like it was just time to take another step back.”
He still drinks beer, just the nonalcoholic varieties.
Numerous breweries are making nonalcoholic beers. You can get them in bars, liquor stores and grocery stores. Even German breweries have nonalcoholic beers.
“I definitely still like the flavor of beer and I still drink these because I’ve grown to love just the taste so much. Soundpony Bar offers these really cool nonalcoholic German beers, which I haven’t seen before until I came here. The nonalcoholic PBR (Pabst Blue Ribbon) tastes just like the regular PBR. So it’s almost like no difference. It’s almost like you get a placebo effect because I was like drinking them pretty fast-paced with the rest of my friends and we were matching each other’s energy. I don’t really know how to explain it,” Carson said.
It isn’t as easy to make alcohol-free beers as it is to make them with alcohol. Granted, there is a small amount of alcohol in the nonalcoholic beers, but it’s roughly the same amount that is already in orange juice.
There are a few ways to remove the alcohol from beer. One way is putting high heat to the fermented beer until the desired alcohol level remains. Another is vacuum distilling and then there is reverse osmosis. Afterward, brewers carbonate the beer. All these processes are more labor intensive than just making beer with alcohol.
Dry January can help you understand your relationship with alcohol. Do you feel better? Are you more focused? Did you sleep all night? All these things can improve just by changing your drinking habits. But you can still drink beer.
“The experience for me has definitely been very positive. I already feel like I’m reaping the benefits of not drinking just because simple things like getting out of bed in the morning could become a lot easier. I think it’s helped financially. It’s helped me save a lot. I feel like it has helped me be more present and remember more. It’s overall been very positive on my life,” Carson said.
“I felt just a lot more energy on a daily basis, my mood has increased. I feel a lot happier. I think a lot of us have just gotten through with all these weird times our habits have gotten a little worse and a lot of us are left without a whole lot to do.”
