What the Ale: Dry January is new way to drink

It could be that you had a “wet” December during the holidays and just need to dry out. Isolation due to COVID may have increased your intake of alcoholic beverages. Stress levels are higher all around. Some people take part in Dry January to kick-start a diet.

Trey Carson, a 25-year-old skateboard salesman, decided to do Dry January.

“I am not only participating in Dry January. I’m going to try to go for a whole six months. It’s something that I’ve never done before. I was thinking about just doing the Dry January, but the longest I’ve gone without drinking since I’ve started was maybe 45 days. And it was at the beginning of last year, me and my girlfriend, we went from Jan. 1 to Valentine’s day,” Carson said.

“I’m really just participating to better myself all around, as well as just focusing on my health. It helps financially as well because I don’t spend as much money on all the booze. It’s been kind of a crazy year for everybody, and I feel like a lot of us have been spending more time drinking than usual. I feel like it was just time to take another step back.”

He still drinks beer, just the nonalcoholic varieties.