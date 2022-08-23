What the Ale: Discovery Lab opens after hours for brewing science and fun

Tom Gilbert Chief Photographer I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349 Follow Tom Gilbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Discovery Lab, 3123 South Riverside, is a place for kids to play and learn. But adults can be kids again with Discovery After Dark. After Dark allows adults to experience what Discovery Lab has to offer without the kids being there.

Nothing's Left Brewery will be offering a variety of beers at the event on Thursday, August 25, from 6 till 9 p.m.

Fermentation science demonstrations will be presented by Nothing's Left Brewing owners Travis and Lacy Richards and Discovery Lab Director of Education Chip Lindse.

VIP tickets are available for purchase to experience the city's newest venue space, Thirty-one Twenty-three, featuring the best view of Tulsa's famous downtown skyline and beautiful sunset from 8-10 p.m.

Tickets range in price depending on if you are a Discovery Lab member. They can be purchased here.

Proceeds of Discovery After Dark will fund the museum's mission of inspiring children, connecting families and building community through exploration, exhibits, programming and play.