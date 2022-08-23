What the Ale: Discovery Lab opens after hours for brewing science and fun

Discovery Lab, 3123 South Riverside, is a place for kids to play and learn. But adults can be kids again with Discovery After Dark. After Dark allows adults to experience what Discovery Lab has to offer without the kids being there.
Nothing's Left Brewery will be offering a variety of beers at the event on Thursday, August 25, from 6 till 9 p.m.
Fermentation science demonstrations will be presented by Nothing's Left Brewing owners Travis and Lacy Richards and Discovery Lab Director of Education Chip Lindse.
VIP tickets are available for purchase to experience the city's newest venue space, Thirty-one Twenty-three, featuring the best view of Tulsa's famous downtown skyline and beautiful sunset from 8-10 p.m.
Tickets range in price depending on if you are a Discovery Lab member. They can be purchased here.
People are also reading…
Proceeds of Discovery After Dark will fund the museum's mission of inspiring children, connecting families and building community through exploration, exhibits, programming and play.