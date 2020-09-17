 Skip to main content
What the Ale: Dead Armadillo brews Rising Hope IPA for National Pediatric Cancer Foundation

What the Ale: Dead Armadillo brews Rising Hope IPA for National Pediatric Cancer Foundation

Rising Hope IPA

 By TOM GILBERT Chief Photographer

Tulsa Craft Brewery Dead Armadillo announces the release of Rising Hope IPA in partnership with Brewing Funds the Cure.  

The release will happen at Dead Armadillo's outdoor beer garden, 1004 E. Fourth Street on Sept 24th at 5 p.m. 100% of the proceeds from Rising Hope will be donated to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.  

Brewing Funds the Cure brings the passion and creativity from the craft brewing industry to join forces with NPCF in raising critical funds for pediatric cancer research. Dead Armadillo was the only brewery in the state selected to be the brewing ambassador in collaboration with breweries from every other state in the U.S. 

"We're incredibly proud that Dead Armadillo can be a part of the Brewing Funds the Cure initiative for the second year in a row. NPCF is one of our favorite causes, and this year's Rising Hope IPA is a delicious way to help fund a cure for pediatric cancers. Brewing beer is great but what makes it better is being able to use our craft to give back to the community. It's a great feeling to bring people together," said Marion Gooding, director of operations.

BFTC was crafted in Tampa, Florida when two breweries, Cigar City Brewing and Brew Bus Brewing, collaborated to help raise awareness for the need for more pediatric cancer research. Through this partnership, Rising Hope was born in 2017 and launched nationally in 2019, with Rising Hope served in 23 states in all corners of the U.S. 

Through the efforts and donations from the Country Malt Group, Yakima Hops, Amoretti Fruit, CanSource, and brewmasters from Dead Armadillo, Cigar City Brewing, and Brew Bus Brewing, 2020’s Rising Hope is an IPA brewed with blood orange, raspberry, and Hungarian rose, and packaged for sale in cans as well as on draft. Everything that went into this beer was donated, on a massive scale, to enable 100% of the sales to directly benefit the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

All Rising Hope Breweries and Brewing Funds the Cure Partners will continually be updated on the virtual map at www.brewingfundsthecure.org

Why is this important?

• Cancer is the #1 cause of death by disease among children. 

• 43 children per day are expected to be diagnosed with cancer.

• Only 4% of the billions of dollars that are spent annually on cancer research and treatments are directed towards treating childhood cancer. 

• More than 95% of those who survive childhood cancer will have a significant health-related issue by the time they are 45 as a result of being treated with drugs designed for adults.

How to Get Involved with Brewing Funds The Cure

Join/Donate: 

Organizations can join Brewing Funds the Cure by going to the NPCF’s Brewing Funds the Cure website to donate and/or pledge to fundraise www.brewingfundsthecure.org

Tom Gilbert

918-581-8349

tom.gilbert@tulsaworld.com

Twitter:@tngtulsa

Tags

