What the Ale: Dead Armadillo brews Rising Hope IPA for National Pediatric Cancer Foundation

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tulsa Craft Brewery Dead Armadillo announces the release of Rising Hope IPA in partnership with Brewing Funds the Cure.

The release will happen at Dead Armadillo's outdoor beer garden, 1004 E. Fourth Street on Sept 24th at 5 p.m. 100% of the proceeds from Rising Hope will be donated to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

Brewing Funds the Cure brings the passion and creativity from the craft brewing industry to join forces with NPCF in raising critical funds for pediatric cancer research. Dead Armadillo was the only brewery in the state selected to be the brewing ambassador in collaboration with breweries from every other state in the U.S.

"We're incredibly proud that Dead Armadillo can be a part of the Brewing Funds the Cure initiative for the second year in a row. NPCF is one of our favorite causes, and this year's Rising Hope IPA is a delicious way to help fund a cure for pediatric cancers. Brewing beer is great but what makes it better is being able to use our craft to give back to the community. It's a great feeling to bring people together," said Marion Gooding, director of operations.