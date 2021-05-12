What the Ale: Craft Brewers Association of Oklahoma sell 'Brewers Reunion' beer for a statewide fundraiser

In celebration of American Beer Week this week, a collaboration beer brewed by members of the Craft Brewers Association of Oklahoma (CBAO) is available.
CBAO members beer brewed the beer on National Beer Day, April 7. The collaboration brew, Brewers Reunion, is being sold in 29 breweries across the state. The beer is a light hazy New England IPA that comes in at 6.5% alcohol by volume.
The collaboration is a fundraiser for the association, which supports locally owned breweries. The participating breweries will keep all of the profits from what is sold in their taprooms.
“The name 'Brewers Reunion' symbolizes our members coming together to brew a beer – which hasn’t been done since beer was 3.2% ABV,” said executive director Tabbi Burwell. “Our member breweries really value collaboration and this is a way our organization can support them financially and by driving more awareness of craft beer in our state.”
The “Brewers Reunion” collaboration was sponsored by Enterprise Grain and Malt and Hopsteiner. For more information on CBAO craftbeerok.org
Here is a list of breweries participating in the state:
Tulsa:
Nothing’s Left Brewing Co.
Marshall Brewing Co.
Heirloom Rustic Ales
Renaissance Brewing Co.
Cabin Boys Brewery
Dead Armadillo Brewery
Norman:
Equity Brewing Co.
405 Brewing Co.
Beer is Good Brewing Co.
Northwest Oklahoma:
Enid Brewing, Enid
Settlers Brewing Co., Enid
Expedinture Brewery, Okarche
Northeast Oklahoma
Cooper and Mill Brew Co., Bartlesville
Iron Monk Brewing, Stillwater
Vortex Alley Brewing, Ponca City
OKC Metro:
Twisted Spike Brewing Company, OKC
Anthem Brewing, OKC
The Big Friendly, OKC
Elk Valley Brewing, OKC
Lively Beerworks, OKC
Vanessa House, OKC
Core 4 Brewing, OKC
Bricktown Brewery, OKC
Stonecloud Brewing Co., OKC
Prairie Artisan Ales, OKC
Angry Scotsman Brewing, OKC
Frenzy Brewing, Edmond
Southeast Oklahoma:
Lost Street Brewing Co., Durant
Harbinger Brewery, Caddo
