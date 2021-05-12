 Skip to main content
What the Ale: Craft Brewers Association of Oklahoma sell 'Brewers Reunion' beer for a statewide fundraiser
In celebration of American Beer Week this week, a collaboration beer brewed by members of the Craft Brewers Association of Oklahoma (CBAO) is available. 

CBAO members beer brewed the beer on National Beer Day, April 7. The collaboration brew, Brewers Reunion, is being sold in 29 breweries across the state. The beer is a light hazy New England IPA that comes in at 6.5% alcohol by volume.

The collaboration is a fundraiser for the association, which supports locally owned breweries. The participating breweries will keep all of the profits from what is sold in their taprooms.

“The name 'Brewers Reunion' symbolizes our members coming together to brew a beer – which hasn’t been done since beer was 3.2% ABV,” said executive director Tabbi Burwell. “Our member breweries really value collaboration and this is a way our organization can support them financially and by driving more awareness of craft beer in our state.”

The Brewers Reunion” collaboration was sponsored by Enterprise Grain and Malt and Hopsteiner. For more information on CBAO craftbeerok.org

Here is a list of breweries participating in the state: 

Tulsa:

Nothing’s Left Brewing Co.

Marshall Brewing Co.

Heirloom Rustic Ales

Renaissance Brewing Co.

Cabin Boys Brewery

Dead Armadillo Brewery

Norman:

Equity Brewing Co.

405 Brewing Co.

Beer is Good Brewing Co.

Northwest Oklahoma:

Enid Brewing, Enid

Settlers Brewing Co., Enid

Expedinture Brewery, Okarche

Northeast Oklahoma

Cooper and Mill Brew Co., Bartlesville

Iron Monk Brewing, Stillwater

Vortex Alley Brewing, Ponca City

OKC Metro:

Twisted Spike Brewing Company, OKC

Anthem Brewing, OKC

The Big Friendly, OKC

Elk Valley Brewing, OKC

Lively Beerworks, OKC

Vanessa House, OKC

Core 4 Brewing, OKC

Bricktown Brewery, OKC

Stonecloud Brewing Co., OKC

Prairie Artisan Ales, OKC

Angry Scotsman Brewing, OKC

Frenzy Brewing, Edmond

Southeast Oklahoma:

Lost Street Brewing Co., Durant

Harbinger Brewery, Caddo

