What the Ale: Craft Brewers Association of Oklahoma sell 'Brewers Reunion' beer for a statewide fundraiser

In celebration of American Beer Week this week, a collaboration beer brewed by members of the Craft Brewers Association of Oklahoma (CBAO) is available.

CBAO members beer brewed the beer on National Beer Day, April 7. The collaboration brew, Brewers Reunion, is being sold in 29 breweries across the state. The beer is a light hazy New England IPA that comes in at 6.5% alcohol by volume.

The collaboration is a fundraiser for the association, which supports locally owned breweries. The participating breweries will keep all of the profits from what is sold in their taprooms.

“The name 'Brewers Reunion' symbolizes our members coming together to brew a beer – which hasn’t been done since beer was 3.2% ABV,” said executive director Tabbi Burwell. “Our member breweries really value collaboration and this is a way our organization can support them financially and by driving more awareness of craft beer in our state.”

The “Brewers Reunion” collaboration was sponsored by Enterprise Grain and Malt and Hopsteiner. For more information on CBAO craftbeerok.org