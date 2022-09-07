What the Ale: Craft beer, BBQ events happening

Tom Gilbert Chief Photographer I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349 Follow Tom Gilbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It is an excellent time to live in Tulsa if you love beer and BBQ.

There is still time to get your tickets to Badges, Brew and BBQ and Tulsa Craft Beer Invitational happening Saturday, Sept. 10 and for the McNellie's Harvest Beer Festival on Oct. 1.

Tulsa Craft Beer Invitational

The third annual Tulsa Craft Beer Invitational (T.C.B.I.) is a unique beer festival held in the parking lot of High Gravity Brewing near 68th Street and Memorial Drive. This Festival is different than others. They have 34 or more breweries and 20 plus homebrewers offering rare and one-off beers that are unique to the Festival.

"It's our third year. We've got special beers at this Festival. We invited all of the breweries to bring something special, not something that you can normally find. And so it's not the same old beers that you see everywhere all the time," said Desiree Knott, organizer and president of the Fellowship of Oklahoma Ale Makers.

"This is a fundraiser that helps raise money for F.O.A.M. F.O.A.M. is the Fellowship of Oklahoma, Ale Makers, and their mission to promote the love of beer and teaching people how to make beer," she said.

F.O.A.M. meets monthly with social events and tech talks and participates in festivals around the area.

V.I.P. attendees get to vote for their favorite commercial breweries and home brewers. Tickets are $40 for general admission and $80 for V.I.P.

The event runs from 1-5 p.m for V.I.P.s and 2-5 p.m. for general admission. V.I.P.s get in an hour early and a t-shirt and an umbrella. All attendees get a taster glass for unlimited tasting. For tickets https://events.beerfests.com/e/tcbi-2022/tickets

Badges, Brew and BBQ

Badges, Brew and BBQ, have a new home. The Tulsa Crime Stoppers' fundraiser has moved to Seventh Street, right next to the Brewery District between Utica and Wheeling.

The event has added Brew to the name. The street party, next to Marshall Brewing Co., Cabin Boys Brewery, American Solera and Ok Distilling, is a part of this year's event. In addition, other breweries will be giving samples to wash down the BBQ. The event is a BBQ competition for Tulsa area police and fire department teams.

Tulsa's Rib Crib officiates the 10th annual cook-off competition and supplies the chicken, brisket, ribs and pork butts for the teams.

In addition to the beer samples from local breweries, Biscuits and Gravy will be playing live music.

The event runs from 6-9 p.m. on September 10. Tickets are $75 and are available at https://tinyurl.com/2omxtd6g

Harvest Beer Festival

ONEOK Field is the home of the 12th annual Harvest Beer Festival put on by the McNellie's Group on October 1.

This year they expect over 60 breweries to bring new, one-off, hard-to-find beers.

The event lasts from 2-6 p.m. and includes an automatic entry for a grand prize and unlimited tastings.

Prices are $45 plus fee until September 30. Event day prices are $50 plus fee. Designated Drivers are free. Must be 21+ to attend. https://events.beerfests.com/e/mcnellieshbf/tickets