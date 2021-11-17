What the Ale: Cocktails to-go a growing trend at local bars and restaurants

Prices vary depending on the drink; a fresh-squeezed margarita in a 12-ounce can is actually two drinks.

“I’ve done a couple of different things. Some of them are just ready to drink right out of the can. Those are like six or seven bucks. And then some of them are actually two cocktails poured into small cocktail glasses over ice. Those will run you $8 to $10. It just depends on what’s in it and the work that goes into it. They are a little bit cheaper than getting that cocktail here in-house,” Royal said.

The law allowing cocktails to-go isn’t permanent now, but Royal hopes it will stick around.

“The law is for one year as of now. It was designed to help us with things that happened last year. It would’ve been better if it happened last year, but I’m not going to complain. We’re doing it. Customers are excited about it. Most people feel a little bit weird walking out of here with one. It’s still getting people used to it saying, ‘Hey, this is fine, just don’t open it inside, take it outside, take it home with you, don’t drink it in your car.’ “

Valkyrie, a destination cocktail bar at 13 E. Reconciliation Way, is very close to selling its own cocktails to-go. They will be called Skål.