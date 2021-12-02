What the Ale: Cain's Ballroom and Renaissance Brewing team up for Center Stage Pilsner

"I've already heard that after a few shows, they were picking them up off the floor, people wanting to take them with them. We've had phone calls and emails from across the country asking if we can ship them. I can't do that right now, but if you're 21 during the day and you come down and you want one, or a four-pack, we can sell it to you," said Rodgers.

The Center Stage Pilsner is also available on draft and in cans at Renaissance Brewing Co.'s taproom, 1147 S. Lewis Ave.

"We wanted something that was pretty easy drinking, that was a unique beer style. So we came up with an Italian style Pilsner, which is a unique style that hasn't really caught on. It's basically a Bohemian Pilsner that we dry hop. So you get some aromatics out of it, and it gives it kind of a limited grassy aromatic. It's very easy to drink, it's a lager. So it fits really well with the crowd here, but yet it's still one of those craft styles that people are just now kind of discovering," said Hall.

Distribution of Center Stage Pilsner to local liquor stores and bars will begin in early 2022. Currently, it is only available at Cain's Ballroom and Renaissance Brewing Co.

