What the Ale: Cain's Ballroom and Renaissance Brewing team up for Center Stage Pilsner

Tulsa's Cain's Ballroom and Renaissance Brewing Co. have partnered for the first-ever Cain's Ballroom beer called Center Stage Pilsner. Concert-goers can now quench their thirst with a locally brewed beer while watching shows at the historic venue which opened in 1924.
The process of teaming up didn't happen overnight. Lots of discussions took place, and the time was finally right to collaborate.
"We started talking with Chad and Hunter (Rodgers) years ago.... I mean, it's probably pre-pandemic days, about doing it. Then we finally just one day said, let's just pull the trigger and move forward. We've always wanted to partner with these guys because we love the Cain's Ballroom and love Tulsa," said Glenn Hall, brewmaster of Renaissance Brewing Co., 1147 S. Lewis Ave.
"The pandemic definitely put it on hold for a while. Renaissance is a great local brewery, and hopefully, we're considered a great local venue and music and beer go hand in hand. We're really excited about the whole partnership," said Chad Rodgers, General Manager of Cain's Ballroom, 423 N. Main St.
This partnership is different than most in Tulsa. Some of the local breweries have partnered with sports teams and even a radio station. However, this collaboration is a first with a legendary music venue.
A Cain's show creates a great memory, and some concert-goers want to have a solid piece of that memory to take home. They want the can from the show.
"I've already heard that after a few shows, they were picking them up off the floor, people wanting to take them with them. We've had phone calls and emails from across the country asking if we can ship them. I can't do that right now, but if you're 21 during the day and you come down and you want one, or a four-pack, we can sell it to you," said Rodgers.
The Center Stage Pilsner is also available on draft and in cans at Renaissance Brewing Co.'s taproom, 1147 S. Lewis Ave.
"We wanted something that was pretty easy drinking, that was a unique beer style. So we came up with an Italian style Pilsner, which is a unique style that hasn't really caught on. It's basically a Bohemian Pilsner that we dry hop. So you get some aromatics out of it, and it gives it kind of a limited grassy aromatic. It's very easy to drink, it's a lager. So it fits really well with the crowd here, but yet it's still one of those craft styles that people are just now kind of discovering," said Hall.
Distribution of Center Stage Pilsner to local liquor stores and bars will begin in early 2022. Currently, it is only available at Cain's Ballroom and Renaissance Brewing Co.