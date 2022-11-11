What the Ale: Cabin Boys celebrate five years, Canadian River brewery celebrates win

Tom Gilbert Follow Tom Gilbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Cabin Boys Brewery is throwing a party for its fifth birthday.

The brewery will host an all-ages event from noon-11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at 1717 E. Seventh St. The brewery will release a Fifth Anniversary Ale, a British strong ale. Also being released are a Peach Cobbler ale, Pumpkin Pie stout and a Blueberry Cobbler ale.

The birthday bash will have live music, food trucks, a petting zoo, mini golf, inflatable carnival games and axe throwing.

Cabin Boys recently announced a taproom opening in downtown Claremore and a brewpub opening on Main Street in Tulsa.

Canadian River Brewing Co. wins awards

Chickasha’s Canadian River Brewing Co. won three medals in the 2022 Denver International Beer Competition.

The competition is one of the largest in the nation, with more than 800 beers from more than 300 breweries entered yearly.

Canadian River took home a gold medal for its “Abtei Uber Baumholder,” a Belgian abbey-style ale (or “Baumholder” for short). It beat out national brands, including Boulevard Brewing Co.’s “Sixth Glass” Belgian Style Quad Ale, which won silver. Baumholder also brought home bronze in the “Best of Show” category, which is awarded to the best beers in the entire competition. Canadian River also took home the bronze medal for “Remediator” coffee doppelbock, a collaboration with Oklahoma-based coffee roaster Viridian Coffee in Duncan.

“This is the first time we have entered the Denver International Beer Competition,” said Nigel Dunham, co-owner of Canadian River Brewing. “We’ve always felt like Baumholder and Remediator are special beers, so it’s great to receive this kind of validation at such a prestigious international competition. We’ve received a lot of great feedback from our fans, and they are very excited about the medals and that they can get this year’s gold and bronze-medal beers at any liquor store in the state of Oklahoma.”

Canadian River Brewing Co. is a veteran, Native American, female and family-owned and operated craft brewery. Founded in 2017, CRBC is distributed across Oklahoma and can be found in liquor stores, supermarkets, restaurants and pub houses.

