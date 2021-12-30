What the Ale: Cabin Boys Brewery sets up a grain silo to solve supply-chain problems

Sixty-four thousand pounds of grain, along with the weight of the silo, is heavy enough for a special mixture of concrete to support it. Cabin Boys won’t need to fill it to the top every time they use it. The capacity is there for when they need it, but now they will want to keep the malt fresh and won’t need to fill it to the top.

The malt in the silo will be moved to the milling area using an auger system. McIlroy says he and his crew did the auger installation themselves after a design by someone else.

An auger is a coiled piece of steel inside a PVC pipe that moves grain from one place to another. It pulls it away from its source and pushes it into where you want to use it.

The 120-foot auger goes from the base of the silo to near the ceiling of the brewery. “It is now completely calibrated to put in the exact amount of malt that we want each time that we use it into the mill,” McIlroy said.

The grain delivery is much different for the silo than using bags. Bags require a forklift to move the grain bags to a storage area. The silo is filled with grain with a special truck that attaches a hose to the silo and blows grain into it. The silo process takes a couple of hours to complete.