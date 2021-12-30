What the Ale: Cabin Boys Brewery sets up a grain silo to solve supply-chain problems

That isn’t a rocket perched in front of Cabin Boys Brewery — it’s their new grain silo, which holds 64,000 pounds of malt.
Getting the silo has been a year-and-a-half-long journey, but the return on investment should be much quicker than that.
“The decision to go through with it and get the silo is because of the malt savings,” said Austin McIlroy, master brewer for Cabin Boys. “This coming year, everyone is dealing with supply-chain issues, and America’s also going through a barley shortage. So when we fill this tank, we’re going to be able to know that we’re going to have malt to brew with.
“We’re not going to have to deal with as many delays in shipping. We are saving about 30 cents a pound on our base malt, which is an exorbitant amount when you’re using about 100,000 pounds a year. So that’s going to be a huge deal for us.”
From money savings to labor savings, a silo is good news for the brewers’ backs, as most grain bags weigh about 55 pounds. Lifting those to the mill for processing is a labor of love, but their backs may not love it. The preparation for brewing days will become much more manageable.
The company they used to acquire the silo is based in Canada, and the base malt will be purchased from an Idaho company. The silo installation process took around a month to complete.
Sixty-four thousand pounds of grain, along with the weight of the silo, is heavy enough for a special mixture of concrete to support it. Cabin Boys won’t need to fill it to the top every time they use it. The capacity is there for when they need it, but now they will want to keep the malt fresh and won’t need to fill it to the top.
The malt in the silo will be moved to the milling area using an auger system. McIlroy says he and his crew did the auger installation themselves after a design by someone else.
An auger is a coiled piece of steel inside a PVC pipe that moves grain from one place to another. It pulls it away from its source and pushes it into where you want to use it.
The 120-foot auger goes from the base of the silo to near the ceiling of the brewery. “It is now completely calibrated to put in the exact amount of malt that we want each time that we use it into the mill,” McIlroy said.
The grain delivery is much different for the silo than using bags. Bags require a forklift to move the grain bags to a storage area. The silo is filled with grain with a special truck that attaches a hose to the silo and blows grain into it. The silo process takes a couple of hours to complete.
The Cabin Boys silo is made for breweries. It has smooth interior walls that allow the grain to slide down easier without damaging the grain structure.
There are a few other breweries with silos in the state, but this is the first one in Tulsa. Cabin Boys Brewery opened the Pearl District location at 1717 E. Seventh St. in 2017.