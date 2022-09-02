What the Ale: Cabin Boys Brewery opening location in Claremore

Tom Gilbert Chief Photographer I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349 Follow Tom Gilbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Austin McIlroy is taking Cabin Boys Brewery to his childhood home of Claremore. Thanks to a law change, breweries now can operate extensions or satellite taprooms as long they have a brewery on site.

“It’s a place near and dear to my heart and, luckily enough for us, the city of Claremore reached out to us when this space was going to open up,” McIlroy said. “My family has been doing business in Claremore, and I grew up in Claremore back when I was a wee lad around the age of 13.

“So I have been very familiar with this area and been around it for my entire life.”

Claremore is ripe for a brewery and taproom. Cabin Boys will be the first. Many rural communities have breweries and taprooms opening up and bringing their communities together.

All ages are allowed inside the taprooms, but patrons must be 21 or older to go to the bar.

Claremore saw a need and reached out to Cabin Boys to come to town after another downtown bar was going to close.

“It was extremely natural and really cool that they reached out to us to come out and look at this space and try and see if we would be a fit for their community,” McIlroy said. “And that’s one reason that we’re just really excited because we will be Claremore’s first brewery and first taproom. And we’re excited to bring what our brewery means to the culture of craft beer and to the community and the surrounding area.

“We’re ready to help revitalize the Claremore downtown area, which really they’re very excited about. And it will be a great time for us to be here and help anchor this area as an entertainment center for this city. And we’re just really excited to see who comes out,” McIlroy said.

The building, built circa 1911-1921, is located at 512 W. Will Rogers Blvd. near Route 66 in downtown Claremore. According to an inscription on the sidewalk outside the building, it has housed various retail stores, including furniture, grocery, meat, flour and hardware, in its long history.

The location is also close to Doe’s Eat Place of Claremore and the Will Rogers Lofts.

“It feels like one of those old Western shotgun saloon-style buildings,” McIlroy said. “The moment that you walk in through the front door, you’re pulled to the back because the bar and the tap system is all the way to the back. So you’re forced to walk through the entire space, which, if you look up, there’s a skylight that lights the entire bar area. And also, we have three wonderful chandeliers that were here before us. And it just gives it this really cool, very rural saloon bar feel.”

There is still work to be done to make the satellite brewery ready to open. McIlroy plans an opening around the end of October or the first of November.

Cabin Boys Claremore will serve all of the Cabin Boys’ beers and brew some special beers at the location. Wines, ciders and non-alcoholic beverages will also be available, along with food.

More and more breweries are opening in smaller cities and bringing communities together. For example, there are breweries in Pawhuska, Pryor, Bartlesville, Dewey, Ponca City and Stillwater.

“People are relating to the craft beer industry, especially within smaller rural towns such as Claremore,” McIlroy said. “The people want to have a richer and better culture surrounding them. And so they’re hungry for something new and a better product than, you know, the day to day drinking beer or domestic beer. It’s also why rural breweries do so well. These communities love to be together and this just gives them a space that is much more comfortable than a regular bar. And it’s a place where everybody can feel welcomed. It’s just a really great way to give an anchor to a downtown that’s going to be completely revitalized.

“I have a lot of very great memories, all the way from four-wheeling too fast or playing paintball as a teenager. Coming down into this area, eating at The Pink House or the Hammit House, they are extremely fond memories of my childhood that, you know, when I’m driving down Blue Starr Drive or Will Rogers Boulevard, I have all of these flooding memories that come back from my childhood. It’s really special for me to be able to come back and help this area really come into a new era.”