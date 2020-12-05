What the Ale: Broken Arrow's new brewery set to open Friday

Broken Arrow is getting a new brewery — The Nook Brewing Co. is set to open at noon Friday, Dec. 11, in an industrial area about a mile from Broken Arrow’s Main Street at 909 S. 12th St.
It has been a four-year journey for the father-and-son team of Larry and Alex Foster.
“This all started probably about four years ago. Alex (Larry’s son) had been homebrewing for quite a while. I retired and moved down here and we got to homebrew together, which was great for a good family day,” Larry Foster said. “We could relax and just hang out together. So it was great for me. The more we brewed, the more we discussed growing it, and about four years ago, we decided to start pursuing a brewery of our own. It took quite a while, a lot of searching for property, a lot of looking around and we finally found this location.”
The Nook got its name from a fire pit area of Foster’s home that became a hangout for Alex and his friends.
“It got to a point where every once in a while, my wife and I would go downstairs out to the fire pit and there’d be a couple of parents out there. So that’s the atmosphere that we tried to bring to our brewery is comfortable. Come in, relax, family-oriented, make yourself at home,” Larry Foster said.
The industrial building has been converted into a comfortable taproom with greys, blacks and some blues. From the 2,500-square-foot taproom, you can see the 2,500-square-foot brewhouse with the new 10-barrel Alpha brewing system. The Fosters wanted to keep with the family atmosphere and have a play area for kids. It is separate from the taproom and includes a bar where you can enjoy a beer and watch the kids play.
“We’ve visited breweries all over the country with my kids, his grandkids, but the kids get bored pretty quickly. So we wanted to make sure that we had an inclusive area for the kids. It gives the kids something to do so they don’t get bored, but it also gives them an area where they can be so that other patrons don’t have to be around the kids,” Alex Foster said.
“We wanted it to feel comfortable, and we also wanted it to feel really open and make sure that everybody could see all the stainless. I know that when we visited breweries all over the place, we really like to see the tanks and the equipment, and all that stainless steel looks pretty and cool.”
The family concept and open atmosphere is a great way to educate anyone who wants to learn about the brewing process and the different styles of beer the Fosters plan on brewing.
“We want to come out here and talk to people. And if they don’t know anything about the brewing process, we want to talk about that and expand that knowledge with people, show them and say, ‘See those tanks back there? That’s where we have this going on.’ So we kind of want to make it a collaborative connective atmosphere in here that we can really connect with our customers,” Alex Foster said.
They plan on serving a wide variety of beers, from light pale ales to stouts.
“We’ll have a couple of IPAs (India pale ales) pretty consistently, and we’ll probably have a stout pretty consistently and a doppelbock, not at the opening but the end of December, it’s back there talking to us right now, fermenting. We’ll have probably four or five consistent taps and then we’ll rotate four or five varietals in and out, according to the season, according to what the customers tell us they like. We want to be as collaborative as we can and get input from our regulars and figure out what’s next,” Larry Foster said.
“We’re going to have a preview VIP night. We’re trying to be cognitive of what’s going on. So we’re limited to half of our capacity due to the COVID issues. So if you’re concerned about that, there’ll be plenty of room to spread out.”
The $50 ticket for the VIP night Thursday, Dec. 10, will include a Nook Brew Co. shaker glass, Nook Brew Co. sticker, two drink tickets and dinner from Señor Pancho Mexican Cuisine & Cantina. The VIP event lasts from 5-9 p.m. Tickets for the event are available at Event Brite.
The Nook Brewing Co.’s hours of operation starting Saturday, Dec. 12, will be noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and noon to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Closed Monday and Tuesday.
Tom Gilbert, 918-581-8349
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!