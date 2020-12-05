What the Ale: Broken Arrow's new brewery set to open Friday

Broken Arrow is getting a new brewery — The Nook Brewing Co. is set to open at noon Friday, Dec. 11, in an industrial area about a mile from Broken Arrow’s Main Street at 909 S. 12th St.

It has been a four-year journey for the father-and-son team of Larry and Alex Foster.

“This all started probably about four years ago. Alex (Larry’s son) had been homebrewing for quite a while. I retired and moved down here and we got to homebrew together, which was great for a good family day,” Larry Foster said. “We could relax and just hang out together. So it was great for me. The more we brewed, the more we discussed growing it, and about four years ago, we decided to start pursuing a brewery of our own. It took quite a while, a lot of searching for property, a lot of looking around and we finally found this location.”

The Nook got its name from a fire pit area of Foster’s home that became a hangout for Alex and his friends.

“It got to a point where every once in a while, my wife and I would go downstairs out to the fire pit and there’d be a couple of parents out there. So that’s the atmosphere that we tried to bring to our brewery is comfortable. Come in, relax, family-oriented, make yourself at home,” Larry Foster said.