What the Ale: Brews news, new products for the Oklahoma market

Noah and Kelly Dorrance are the husband and wife team behind Reeve Wines. The couple met and fell in love after college when they returned to their hometown of Springfield, Missouri. Sometimes a wine comes along that shakes things up and reminds you that wine is about pure enjoyment. “Ya Moon” pinot noir from Reeve Wines is one of those wines, made largely with carbonic maceration, which brings an incredibly bright and fresh nature to the wine. Floral, silky cranberry and plum.

Paulaner USA announced that it is bringing back the classic German Pilsner, Paulaner Pils, to the United States. Paulaner’s Bavarian brewers are particularly experienced in crafting classic Pilsner beers and are ready to fill the growing consumer demand for lighter products. Paulaner Pils hit the U.S. market this November and will be available in 16.9-ounce four-pack cans.

“We are excited to bring back our Paulaner Pils to the U.S. market,” says Steve Hauser, CEO of Paulaner USA. “Over the past few years, there has been an increase in demand for sessionable products as an alternative to the fuller, IPA beers. Paulaner, being a German leader in easy-to-drink beers for centuries, has responded to this consumer trend with the reintroduction of our delicious Paulaner Pils to the U.S. market.”