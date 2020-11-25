What the Ale: Brews news, new products for the Oklahoma market

The Craft Brewers Association of Oklahoma, in partnership with Equity Brewing, has announced the inaugural Oklahoma Pint Days on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 28-29, to celebrate Shop Small Saturday and Small Brewery Sunday.
The glassware will be sold at 28 breweries across the state. Each glass is $10 and comes with one free beer of the brewery’s choice. The glass is yours to keep and collect. Five dollars from every glass sold will support the Craft Brewers Association of Oklahoma and the brewery you choose to support.
The glassware is a 17-ounce Arc Nortic Cooler showcasing full-color organic-printed art by Jacque Braun, founder of Bluering Design LLC and co-owner of Equity Brewing Co., Oklahoma’s only all-woman brewery-in-planning focused on bringing diversity and inclusion to the craft beer industry. The glassware features the Oklahoma Scissortail Bird.
The limited-edition glasses will be on sale at the following breweries: Lazy Circles Brewing, Heirloom Rustic Ales, Angry Scotsman Brewing, Iron Monk, Broke Beer, Anthem Brewing, Frenzy Brewing, Marshall Brewing Co., Lively Beer Works, Beaver’s Bend Brewery, Beer is Good Brewing Co., Expenditure Brewing, Kochendorfer Brewing, Enid Brewing Co., Renaissance Brewing, American Solera, Stonecloud Brewing Co., Vanessa House, Core4 Brewing Co., Cabin Boys Brewery, Dead Armadillo Brewery, Canadian River Brewing, The Big Friendly, Twisted Spike, OK Cider Co. and Nothing’s Left Brewing Co.
Marshall releases Big Jamoke Porter
Marshall Brewing Co. announced the release of its winter seasonal. Big Jamoke Porter is now widely available across Oklahoma on draft and in six-packs. Big Jamoke Porter will be available through the end of March.
Big Jamoke is an American Robust Porter named for the B-25 that brewmaster Eric Marshall’s grandfather flew in WWII. It’s a blend of five malts from Munich and chocolate that provides a deep mahogany color and aroma of toffee and roasted coffee. Big Jamoke Porter checks in at 6.8% ABV.
“Over the years, we have heard from our loyal fans about recipes involving Big Jamoke Porter. From brining the Thanksgiving turkey to baking a delicious fudge cake, Big Jamoke Porter is one of our most versatile beers. Pour it in your glass, or add it to your recipe, the bold flavors of Big Jamoke Porter deliver a flavorful bounty,” explains Director of Sales and Marketing Wes Alexander.
New to Oklahoma
Wilderness Trail Bottled in Bond, a small-batch bourbon distilled in Danville, Kentucky, is now shipping to Oklahoma through Provisions Fine Beverage Purveyors. The bourbon’s mash bill is 64% corn, 24% wheat and 12% malted barley and is one of the highest ratios of wheat used. All of its whiskeys are aged and matured on its 168-acre campus inside one of its six rickhouses. It has more than 100,000 barrels aging on site.
Noah and Kelly Dorrance are the husband and wife team behind Reeve Wines. The couple met and fell in love after college when they returned to their hometown of Springfield, Missouri. Sometimes a wine comes along that shakes things up and reminds you that wine is about pure enjoyment. “Ya Moon” pinot noir from Reeve Wines is one of those wines, made largely with carbonic maceration, which brings an incredibly bright and fresh nature to the wine. Floral, silky cranberry and plum.
Paulaner USA announced that it is bringing back the classic German Pilsner, Paulaner Pils, to the United States. Paulaner’s Bavarian brewers are particularly experienced in crafting classic Pilsner beers and are ready to fill the growing consumer demand for lighter products. Paulaner Pils hit the U.S. market this November and will be available in 16.9-ounce four-pack cans.
“We are excited to bring back our Paulaner Pils to the U.S. market,” says Steve Hauser, CEO of Paulaner USA. “Over the past few years, there has been an increase in demand for sessionable products as an alternative to the fuller, IPA beers. Paulaner, being a German leader in easy-to-drink beers for centuries, has responded to this consumer trend with the reintroduction of our delicious Paulaner Pils to the U.S. market.”
Paulaner has been refining the Pilsner recipe since the mid-1800s. Paulaner Pils is a beer that comes in at 4.9% ABV and is light in color and taste with floral hop aromas and a pleasant dry finish.
“At Paulaner, we enjoy catering to our consumers who know beer and appreciate our brand’s history. Since 1634, Paulaner has been dedicated to the art of brewing and we strictly follow the Reinheitsgebot, Germany’s beer purity law,” Hauser added
South Texas Distillery in Sandia, Texas, north of Corpus Christi, is bringing its Wild Rag Vodkas to Oklahoma. The Wild Rag Sandia Silver, Texas Torch and Batch 27 vodkas were shipped to Oklahoma in October.
The wild rag is a square of silk cloth, similar to a bandana or handkerchief, worn around the neck by cowboys and ranchers. Wild Rag’s gold medal-winning Batch 27 vodka is the only spirit in the world distilled from the beans of the native south Texas mesquite tree.
Sandia Silver and Texas Torch round out the Wild Rag vodkas. Sandia Silver is distilled from sugar cane. Texas Torch is a sweet, spicy vodka, with cinnamon and hot chile peppers.
South Texas Distillery was founded in 2016 by head distiller Royel Aguilar. The vodkas are distributed through Republic National Distributing Co.
Osage Casinos to bring brewery in-house
Osage Casinos are taking their brewery in-house and ending their current partnership with Nine Band Brewery from Allen, Texas.
After the three-year partnership, Osage Casino Hotel learned that many of the guests didn’t connect with the brand.
“Customers thought that the brewery didn’t match the service of our casinos,” says Byron Bighorse, CEO of Osage Casinos. “After receiving that feedback, we dove into research and ultimately decided we need to go in a different direction.
“I’m glad we made the bold move to be the first Tulsa casino with an in-house brewery,” Bighorse says. “We will manage the brewery in-house so it can stay on par with our customer standards and provide a unique and memorable experience to guests.”
Gallery: Cheers to fall with Oktoberfest beers
Oktoberfest
Oktoberfest Beer - Marshall
Oktoberfest Beer - Marshall
Oktoberfest Beer - Heirloom
Oktoberfest Beer - Renaissance Brewing
Oktoberfest Beer - Dead Armadillo Brewery
Oktoberfest Beer - Eerie Abbey Ales
Oktoberfest Beer - Cabin Boys Brewery
Oktoberfest Beer - Elgin Park
Oktoberfest Beer - Nothing's Left Brewing Co.
Oktoberfest Beer - Welltown Brewery
Oktoberfest Beer - Paulaner
Oktoberfest Beer - Paulaner
Oktoberfest Beer - Paulaner
Tom Gilbert 918-581-8349
Tom Gilbert 918-581-8349
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!