 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What the Ale: Breweries come together to help cover repairs after burglary at Dead Armadillo and Pearl Beach

What the Ale: Breweries come together to help cover repairs after burglary at Dead Armadillo and Pearl Beach

  • 0

Chief Photographer

I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349

Dead Armadillo and Pearl Beach Brew Pub, both near the Sixth and Peoria area in Tulsa, were burglarized early Thursday morning. Dead Armadillo had their TVs and cash register stolen along with other items.

Jessica Herman with Heirloom Rustic Ales got the Tulsa beer community together to help cover the cost of repairs by donating one dollar per pour this Saturday, Aug 20.

Participating breweries include: Heirloom Rustic Ales, Nothing's Left Brewing Co., Cabin Boys Brewery, High Gravity Fermentations, Marshall Brewing Company and NEFF Brewing.

Contact Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-2677 (COPS) if you have any information about the burglary. Tulsa Crime Stoppers is an anonymous crime reporting hotline offering cash rewards for reporting criminal activity in Tulsa and surrounding counties.

tom.gilbert@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief Photographer

I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349

Related to this story

Most Popular

Canebrake resort and restaurant back in business

Canebrake resort and restaurant back in business

The resort, spread over 64 acres near Lake Fort Gibson a couple of miles southeast of Wagoner, is now taking reservations for everything from yoga classes and spa treatments to meals in its restaurant, which is now overseen by executive chef Bryan Sadler.

Watch Now: Related Video

Jamie Foxx blames cancel culture for shelving of his sports movie

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert