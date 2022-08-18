What the Ale: Breweries come together to help cover repairs after burglary at Dead Armadillo and Pearl Beach

Tom Gilbert Chief Photographer I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349 Follow Tom Gilbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Dead Armadillo and Pearl Beach Brew Pub, both near the Sixth and Peoria area in Tulsa, were burglarized early Thursday morning. Dead Armadillo had their TVs and cash register stolen along with other items.

Jessica Herman with Heirloom Rustic Ales got the Tulsa beer community together to help cover the cost of repairs by donating one dollar per pour this Saturday, Aug 20.

Participating breweries include: Heirloom Rustic Ales, Nothing's Left Brewing Co., Cabin Boys Brewery, High Gravity Fermentations, Marshall Brewing Company and NEFF Brewing.

Contact Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-2677 (COPS) if you have any information about the burglary. Tulsa Crime Stoppers is an anonymous crime reporting hotline offering cash rewards for reporting criminal activity in Tulsa and surrounding counties.