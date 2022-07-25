What the Ale, Beverage of the Week, Red Fork Distilling's Kivalo Chocolate Martini

Tom Gilbert Chief Photographer I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349 Follow Tom Gilbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Red Fork Distillery is our featured beverage of the week, it is called Kivalo Chocolate Martini.

The martini uses Red Fork's Kivalo whiskey cream and their Southern Journey vodka.

Owner Dana Hoey explains the recipe for the drink, "We blend two ounces of our Southern Journey vodka, an ounce of our Kivalo whiskey cream, an ounce of Godiva chocolate liqueur, and an ounce of Bailey's liqueur. I shake that over ice. I drizzled the glass with chocolate and freeze it for a few minutes to chill and then pour over the chocolate. And then you have your Kivalo chocolate martini."

Red Fork Distillery is located at 3310 Southwest Blvd., on Route 66 just a few miles from downtown Tulsa. The distillery is in an industrial area, but once you walk into the tasting room, you feel like you are in the country. Reservations are required for tours and tastings at the facility.

Dana's husband, Michael, got the idea to start a distillery in Tulsa from an article in a magazine. After years of figuring out the challenges of doing this in Oklahoma, they finally opened in 2015.

"We are Tulsa's first legal distillery since prohibition. We have a full line of spirits, including seven different spirits, but some of our newest products are our Caribe rum, which is our Oklahoma rum that is barrel age. We have our Apple Pie whiskey, which uses our Heist whiskey blended with natural juices and cinnamon. Then we have our Kivalo, which is our whiskey cream.

Our vodka is the official vodka of the Tulsa Drillers. So anytime you're at ONEOK field, you'll find our vodka as well as all of our products located at the Red Fork bar behind home plate, on the Concourse level," said Hoey.

You can also find their products at liquor stores and numerous bars and restaurants in the area.

"We also rent out our event space called the Still Festivity Hall for private events. We host a private mixology event every couple of months or so. We'll have another one likely in September. So keep an eye out on our social media for that," she said.

Local artist Josh Stout has been creating their label artwork since they started in 2015. He also has a gallery nearby on Route 66 at 2609 W 40th Pl.

The distillery also partners with other local companies. They teamed up with Broken Arrow's American Inheritance Confectionery with a bourbon-filled chocolate. They also have a bourbon-scented candle made by Fortune Cookie Soap and a custom cigar made by Tomas of Ultimo LLC, Premium Hand Crafted Cigars, to pair with their bourbon.

To book a tour or event, contact them online at redforkdistilleryok.com

Past Beers of the Week: