 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What the Ale, Beverage of the Week, Red Fork Distilling's Kivalo Chocolate Martini

What the Ale, Beverage of the Week, Red Fork Distilling's Kivalo Chocolate Martini

  • 0

Chief Photographer

I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349

Red Fork Distillery is our featured beverage of the week, it is called Kivalo Chocolate Martini.

The martini uses Red Fork's Kivalo whiskey cream and their Southern Journey vodka.

Owner Dana Hoey explains the recipe for the drink, "We blend two ounces of our Southern Journey vodka, an ounce of our Kivalo whiskey cream, an ounce of Godiva chocolate liqueur, and an ounce of Bailey's liqueur. I shake that over ice. I drizzled the glass with chocolate and freeze it for a few minutes to chill and then pour over the chocolate. And then you have your Kivalo chocolate martini."

Red Fork Distillery is located at 3310 Southwest Blvd., on Route 66 just a few miles from downtown Tulsa. The distillery is in an industrial area, but once you walk into the tasting room, you feel like you are in the country. Reservations are required for tours and tastings at the facility.

People are also reading…

Dana's husband, Michael, got the idea to start a distillery in Tulsa from an article in a magazine. After years of figuring out the challenges of doing this in Oklahoma, they finally opened in 2015.

"We are Tulsa's first legal distillery since prohibition. We have a full line of spirits, including seven different spirits, but some of our newest products are our Caribe rum, which is our Oklahoma rum that is barrel age. We have our Apple Pie whiskey, which uses our Heist whiskey blended with natural juices and cinnamon. Then we have our Kivalo, which is our whiskey cream.

Our vodka is the official vodka of the Tulsa Drillers. So anytime you're at ONEOK field, you'll find our vodka as well as all of our products located at the Red Fork bar behind home plate, on the Concourse level," said Hoey.

You can also find their products at liquor stores and numerous bars and restaurants in the area.

"We also rent out our event space called the Still Festivity Hall for private events. We host a private mixology event every couple of months or so. We'll have another one likely in September. So keep an eye out on our social media for that," she said.

Local artist Josh Stout has been creating their label artwork since they started in 2015. He also has a gallery nearby on Route 66 at 2609 W 40th Pl.

The distillery also partners with other local companies. They teamed up with Broken Arrow's American Inheritance Confectionery with a bourbon-filled chocolate. They also have a bourbon-scented candle made by Fortune Cookie Soap and a custom cigar made by Tomas of Ultimo LLC, Premium Hand Crafted Cigars, to pair with their bourbon.

To book a tour or event, contact them online at redforkdistilleryok.com

Past Beers of the Week:

Eerie Abbey Ales' Upside Down black lager

High Gravity Driller Lite

COOP Ale Works release new lagers for the summer

NEFF Brewing's Raspberry Pride

Renaissance Brewing's El Jefe is a Mexican-style lager

Elgin Park's Blueberry Kolsch

Double Tough IPA by Marshall Brewing Co.

Boat Monkey Deckhand Helles light lager a Dead Armadillo

Hop the Griffin's Hazy Ambrosia

Bob Dylan's Heaven's Door whiskeys

Heirloom Rustic Ales' Heirloom Rustic Ales' Plague Doctor a French petite lager

Nothing's Left's In Your Dreams, an orange creamsicle seltzer

Marshall Brewing Co.'s Slow Train IPA

Rapture Brewing's Cesare a spelt Saison

Cabin Boys-FC Tulsa 918 Cerveza

Eerie Abbey Ales' Paddy O'Brien an Irish stout

Dead Armadillo's Blue Dome Wit

Elgin Park's Slow Pitch IPA

Broken Arrow Brewing Co.'s Father Dominic a Belgian quad ale

Renaissance Brewing Co.'s Death Breath

Skydance Brewing Co. Fancy Dance Hazy IPA

The Nook's Terminal Velocity

High Gravity Fermentation's Pippin's taproom Bubblegum Spice and Everything Nice Belgian golden strong ale

Part Time Beverage Co.'s Club Special

Good Cause Brewing's Pluto

Heirloom Rustic Ales' Relict a French Country Ale

American Solera's Rum BA Cucumber Mojito Seltzer

Cabin Boys Winter Bock German-style lager

Nothing's Left Fluffernutter Stout 

Dead Armadillo's Morning Bender Oatmeal Stout

Elgin Park's Willie Mays Haze

Dead Armadillo Brewing's Gold Star Tulsa Flag

Marshall's Big Jamoke and El Gallo Macho!

Hop the Griffin's Imperial Stout

Nothing's Left Brewing Co.'s Peach Ring Seltzer

Local, Regional and International Oktoberfest beers, pumpkin beers

Twisted Spike Brewing Co.'s Spiketoberfest

Broken Arrow Brewing Co.'s Folded Flag

Dead Armadillo's Boomhauer Sour

The Cape Brewing Company's Fresh Hopped Tropical Mirage

Eerie Abbey Ales' Dirndl Dropper Oktoberfest

Angry Bear Cider & Meadery's Mac's Hard Lemonade 

Marshall Brewing Co.'s Oktoberfest

High Gravity's Midnight Cat

Scissortail Brewing Co.'s Dead Broke

High Gravity's Stumbling DragonFly Imperial IPA

American Solera's Phantastic and Chattahucci LIte

Cabin Boys-FC Tulsa cerveza

Renaissance Brewing Co.'s Waving Wit

Boxley Brewing and Bottle Co.'s Stay Golden Cream Ale

Marshall Brewing Co.'s Double Tough IPA

Angry Scotsman and Roughtail Brewing Collab, Schwanky Bubbles pils

Heirloom Rustic Ales' Glitter Tooth Hibiscus IPA

Dead Armadillo's Tulsa Flag

Broken Arrow Brewing Co.'s Hazy IPA 'This Isn't Sparta'

Marshall Brewing Co.'s barrel-aged Big Jamoke

Cabin Boys Brewery's Trail Magic Hazy IPA

Dead Armadillo's Johnny Ginger

Rapture Brewing Co.'s Sugar Foot Stout

Elgin Park's Cross Czech Pils 

Vanessa House Beer Co.'s Slush Fund

 
 
 

Beers of the Week 2020 

Beers of the Week 2019

tom.gilbert@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief Photographer

I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349

Related to this story

Most Popular

FarmBar is back in business

FarmBar is back in business

FarmBar, 1740 S. Boston Ave., one of the restaurants forced to close because of the fire that destroyed BurnCo Barbecue, reopened Wednesday wi…

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Corbin Bleu returns to “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert