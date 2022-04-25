 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What the Ale, Beverage of the Week: Nothing's Left's In Your Dreams, orange creamsicle seltzer

This week's beer of the week isn't a beer but a seltzer. It is probably as far away from beer as you can get. Nothing's Left Brewing Co.'s Travis Richards tells us about his seltzer that tastes like an orange creamsicle.

"This week's What the Ale's beverage of the week is our In Your Dreams orange creamsicle seltzer. The idea for this beverage came about four or five months ago. We were at my son's school for a picnic night and they had an ice cream truck outside and I picked up an orange creamsicle,

I hadn't had one in like ten years and it stuck in my head that day. I was kind of looking for a base beer to make one out of and I kind of contemplated our sour beer to do it. But then we brew a seltzer and it just kind of made sense. So that's what we did," said Richards.

Richards didn't buy a ton of orange creamsicle bars to mix with the seltzer. There is a recipe.

"We actually used orange concentrate in this guy along with vanilla soft serve powder and some vanilla just to give it that rounded creamsicle flavor. So the ABV on this guy is 5% and the flavor is extremely reminiscent of a classic orange creamsicle if not just a little bit more orange forward. That's just my own personal preference as a brewer to go orange forward. So it is pretty darn delicious," he said.

Nothing's Left started in Richards' garage around 2014 after homebrewing for five years. He then contract brewed with an Oklahoma City brewery to get his beers out to the market. Then he spent two years building his brewery at 1502 E Sixth in a former Texaco station that had turned into a detail shop.

"We basically spent two years building our brewery and hitting the pavement doing festivals and pouring beer for folks just to try to get the brand out and show them what we were, what we're trying to do here with our brewery. We started off in this small space and pretty quickly expanded into a larger building next door within about a year," he said.

Tulsa is home to many breweries and they all have their own spin on brewing.

"We got pretty lucky that Tulsa responded well to us and liked what we were doing. So thanks to Tulsa and Oklahoma for responding well to us. It lets me do what I love to do every day. Our sort of niche beer style is basically anything that everybody else doesn't want to brew. Wacky ingredients that aren't typically used in beer.

That's our forte here at Nothing's Left. We still do some traditional beers just because sometimes you got to prove you can still do it. But anything weird, we're the place to go."

Nothing's Left started the weirdness with beer slushies. Yes, that is what they make; Beer mixed with flavors and put in a slushy maker. It has become very popular. To keep them fresh they rotate the flavors every couple of weeks. They also offer non-alcoholic slushes for the kids or anyone that doesn't want the alcohol.

Their best-selling beers are their Strawberry Blonde and a chocolate peanut butter stout. They also make a lot of sour beers, like their strawberry marshmallow sour beer.

"We do sours in the spring and summer and IPAs, and then we kind of switch to stouts and ambers and stuff for this winter and the colder months," he said.

Nothing's Left will be pouring their beers at Conservation on Tap at the Tulsa Zoo for tickets https://tulsazoo.org/zoo-events/tap/

