What the Ale, Beverage of the Week: Nothing's Left's In Your Dreams, an orange creamsicle seltzer

Tom Gilbert Chief Photographer I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349 Follow Tom Gilbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

This week's beer of the week is probably as far away from beer as you can get.

Nothing's Left Brewing Co.'s Travis Richards tells us about In Your Dreams, his seltzer that tastes like an orange Creamsicle.

"The idea for this beverage came about four or five months ago. We were at my son's school for a picnic night, and they had an ice cream truck outside, and I picked up an orange Creamsicle.

"I hadn't had one in, like, 10 years, and it stuck in my head that day," Richards said.

In Your Dreams gets its flavor from orange concentrate, vanilla soft serve powder and vanilla, Richards said. The ABV is 5%.

"The flavor is extremely reminiscent of a classic orange Creamsicle, if not just a little bit more orange-forward," Richards said. "That's just my own personal preference as a brewer to go orange-forward. So it is pretty darn delicious."

Nothing's Left started in Richards' garage around 2014 after homebrewing for five years. He then contract-brewed with an Oklahoma City brewery to get his beers out to the market. He spent two years building his brewery at 1502 E. Sixth St. in a former Texaco station that had turned into a detail shop.

"We basically spent two years building our brewery and hitting the pavement doing festivals and pouring beer for folks just to try to get the brand out and show them what we were and what we're trying to do here with our brewery," he said. "We started off in this small space and pretty quickly expanded into a larger building next door within about a year."

Tulsa is home to many breweries, and they all have their own spin on brewing.

"We got pretty lucky that Tulsa responded well to us and liked what we were doing," Richards said. "So, thanks to Tulsa and Oklahoma for responding well to us. It lets me do what I love to do every day. Our sort of niche beer style is basically anything that everybody else doesn't want to brew. Wacky ingredients that aren't typically used in beer.

"That's our forte here at Nothing's Left. We still do some traditional beers just because sometimes you got to prove you can still do it. But anything weird, we're the place to go."

Nothing's Left started the weirdness with beer slushies that have become very popular. To keep them fresh, they rotate the flavors every couple of weeks. They also offer non-alcoholic slushes for the kids or anyone that doesn't want the alcohol.

Their best-selling beers are their Strawberry Blonde and a chocolate peanut butter stout. They also make a lot of sour beers, like their strawberry marshmallow sour beer.

"We do sours in the spring and summer and IPAs, and then we kind of switch to stouts and ambers and stuff for this winter and the colder months," Richards said.

Nothing's Left will be pouring their beers at Conservation on Tap at the Tulsa Zoo. For tickets, see https://tulsazoo.org/zoo-events/tap/

Past Beers of the Week

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.