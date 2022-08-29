What the Ale: Beverage of the Week, Dancing Skeleton Meadery's Wildflower mead

Tom Gilbert Chief Photographer I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349 Follow Tom Gilbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Alex Long loves honey. He is so passionate about it that he opened Dancing Skeleton Meadery in his hometown of Sapulpa. Mead is the end result of fermenting honey and is the oldest known fermented beverage.

Long tells us about this week's beverage of the week, Wildflower mead.

"Mead is like wine but made from honey instead of grapes. It is the oldest known fermented beverage in the world, with archeological evidence tracing me back over 10,000 years. We are the first full-fledged meadery in Northeast Oklahoma and the second in the state.

"Mead is typically made by blending honey with water to get the sugar ratio to the desired level for the amount of alcohol you want. The yeast will ferment the sugar into alcohol. I fermented it completely dry and stabilized it and back-sweetened it with the same honey that I originally fermented with to the desired level of sweetness. Each of our meads are made with a different kind of honey and each of our meads have a different sweetness level. Each one has its own unique flavor and its own unique level of sweetness within our product line," said Long.

The meads are about the same ABV (Alcohol by Volume) as regular wines, 11 -12%.

Long got bit by the mead passion after learning where to buy kits at a group art painting business. He headed to High Gravity Fermentations, which carries many fermenting kits.

"I followed the directions to the letter and the batch came out perfect. I've been making mead ever since. I've been searching for additional honey varietals. North America alone has over 300 different kinds of honey. And what makes honey different is depending on the source of flowers for the bees. If you take a beehive and put it in the middle of an orange grove, it's primary flower source is the, the blossoms on the orange tree. If you take that same beehive, put it in the middle of a blueberry farm, all of a sudden the flowers are different. The honey's gonna be different," he said.

Long makes two meads from local Oklahoma-sourced kinds of honey. Oklahoma Spring Harvest mead and Oklahoma Fall Harvest mead.

"Spring Harvest honey is typically lighter and sweeter than Fall Harvest. Honey is typically darker and richer, and those flavor nuances do come out in the meads," he said.

Dancing Skeleton Meadery tasting room just opened last Thursday. But they have been selling to over 20 liquor stores in the area since 2019. He named it Dancing Skeleton after a Christian heavy metal band in west Tulsa from the mid-90s. Long had to work on the nights that they performed and never was able to see them. He liked their name and wanted to name his meadery, Dancing Skeleton, to remind himself never to pass up an opportunity.

Their hours are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 4- 8:00 p.m., Saturday, 2-8:00 p.m. and Sunday, 2-6:00 p.m.

Past Beers of the Week: