What the Ale, Beverage of the week, Bob Dylan's Heaven's Door whiskies

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Bob Dylan, whose archive recently opened in Tulsa, is also the co-creator of a whiskey line called Heaven's Door. The whiskies are this week's beverage of the week.

Heaven's Door has five products: Straight Bourbon, Double Barrel, Straight Rye, Limited Releases and The Bootleg Series.

The bottles showcase Dylan's iron gates he created in his sculpturing studio, Black Buffalo Ironworks. The work features items found at farms and scrap yards across America.

"Gates appeal to me because of the negative space they allow. They can be closed but at the same time they allow the seasons and breezes to enter and flow. They can shut you out or shut you in. And in some ways, there is no difference," Dylan has been quoted as saying.

Heaven's Door offers five whiskies.

Straight Bourbon: Distilled and aged in Tennessee, this whiskey is non-chill filtered to preserve its mature flavors. With notes of vanilla and baking spices layered over toasted oak.

Double Barrel: A three whiskey blend with an age of six years, then they come together in virgin American oak barrels for an additional year, imparting notes of caramel, oak, citrus and spice.

Straight Rye: Hand-toasted oak cigar barrels from Vosges, France, give Straight Rye Whiskey notes of orange peel, coriander, and spice for a more approachable sip.

The Bootleg Series: This is a limited annual release named in tribute to the co-creator and his famed series of albums. Each edition showcases rare and unreleased whiskeys, featuring one of Dylan's paintings on a handmade ceramic bottle in a collectible, handmade leather case.

Limited Releases: Is a nod to their co-creator and brand mission. They will continue to create an ever-evolving catalog of small-batch whiskies.

Plans are underway for a downtown Nashville distillery and brand center to be housed in a 160-year-old church.

I sampled the Straight Rye Whiskey at a recent Bob Dylan Center grand opening event and was very impressed with its smoothness and flavor. It has a nice balance and texture that is great for sipping.

Austin Millspaugh, the national ambassador for Heaven's Door, was in town during the grand opening events.

"This center is a wonderful collection of an icon before the term was ever realized. It is not just a collection of great music which, still inspires artists spanning the globe but, a great representation of the man. All his artistic expressions are presented and preserved here.

One of these artistic expressions are the creation of our Heaven's Door whiskies. Through this avenue we get a glimpse into true Americana. A collection of many things coming together to create a single idea. Here we get a moment to all enjoy the New American dream. Not James Truslow Adams's definition but a new generation's - something that hopefully creates a legacy that long out lives us," said Millspaugh.

Samples were available to the VIP participants during the opening events. Heaven's Door is available locally in liquor stores.

