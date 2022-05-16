 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What the Ale, Beverage of the week, Bob Dylan's Heaven's Door whiskeys
What the Ale Beer of the Week

What the Ale, Beverage of the week, Bob Dylan's Heaven's Door whiskeys

Bob Dylan's Heaven's Door Whiskey

Bob Dylan's Heaven's Door Straight Bourbon Whiskey on May 13, 2022

The Bob Dylan Center is now open to the public. Bob Dylan is also the co-creator of a whiskey line called Heaven's Door. The whiskeys are this week's beverage of the week.

Heaven's Door has five products: Straight Bourbon, Double Barrel, Straight Rye, Limited Releases, and The Bootleg Series.

Bob Dylan's Heaven's Door Whiskey

Bob Dylan's Heaven's Door Whiskeys on May 7, 2022

The bottles showcase Dylan's iron gates he created in his sculpturing studio, Black Buffalo Ironworks. The work features items found at farms and scrap yards across America.

"Gates appeal to me because of the negative space they allow. They can be closed but at the same time they allow the seasons and breezes to enter and flow. They can shut you out or shut you in. And in some ways, there is no difference." – Bob Dylan

Heaven's Door offers five different whiskeys.

Straight Bourbon: Distilled and aged in Tennessee, this whiskey is non-chill filtered to preserve its mature flavors. With notes of vanilla and baking spices layered over toasted oak.

Double Barrel: A three whiskey blend with an age of six years, then they come together in virgin American oak barrels for an additional year, imparting notes of caramel, oak, citrus and spice.

Bob Dylan's Heaven's Door Whiskey

Bob Dylan's Heaven's Door Whiskeys brand ambassador Austin Milldpuagh holds the Straight Rye Whiskey on May 7, 2022

Straight Rye: Hand-toasted oak cigar barrels from Vosges, France, give Straight Rye Whiskey notes of orange peel, coriander, and spice for a more approachable sip.

The Bootleg Series: This is a limited annual release named in tribute to the co-creator and his famed series of albums. Each edition showcases rare and unreleased whiskeys, featuring one of Dylan's paintings on a handmade ceramic bottle in a collectible, handmade leather case.

Limited Releases: Is a nod to their co-creator and brand mission. They will continue to create an ever-evolving catalog of small-batch whiskeys.

Plans are underway for a downtown Nashville distillery and brand center to be housed in a 160-year-old church.

I sampled the Straight Rye Whiskey at a recent Bob Dylan Center grand opening event and was very impressed with its smoothness and flavor. It has a nice balance and texture that is great for sipping.

Bob Dylan's Heaven's Door Whiskey

Bob Dylan's Heaven's Door Whiskeys brand ambassador Austin Milldpuagh holds the Straight Rye Whiskey on May 7, 2022

Austin Milldpuagh, the national ambassador for Heaven's Door, was in town during the grand opening events. Samples were available to the VIP participants.

Bob Dylan's Heaven's Door Whiskey

Bob Dylan's Heaven's Door Straight Bourbon Whiskey on May 13, 2022

Heaven's Door is available locally in liquor stores.

tom.gilbert@tulsaworld.com

