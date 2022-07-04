 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What the Ale, Beers of the Week: COOP Ale Works release new lagers for the summer

COOP Ale Works Lager Discovery Pack

COOP Ale Works Lager Discovery Pack includes Cerveza, Blue Corn, Italian and Bock lagers.

COOP Ale Works launched Lager Discovery Pack on July 4. The multi-pack beer includes five different beers — Cerveza, Pre-Prohibition Blue Corn Lager, Italian Lager, and Bock. 

The limited release summer-time lagers will include a chance to win a custom COOP Ale Works kegerator. A QR code on the packaging will direct you to vote for your favorite lager.

The beers included in the pack are described by COOP:

Cerveza: A Mexican-style lager that invites a good time with or without a lime wedge. 

Pre-Prohibition Blue Corn Lager: An homage to early 20th-century American lagers, made with Pilsner and Blue Corn, grown in Texas as well as Kansas Cascade hops. 

Italian Lager: Our spin on amazing old-world lagers made right here in Oklahoma. 

Bock: An easy-drinking dark lager that is refreshing and full of flavor.

“With the Lager Discovery Pack, we wanted to make a public offering of the beers we are excited about drinking in the peak of summer heat,” said Blake Jarolim, Head Brewer of COOP Ale Works.

“Our brewers kept finding their way back to lagers this time of year with several of our pilot batches. We scaled a few recipes up, tried a few for the first time and highlighted a few local producers of barley and hops in pursuit of the project. We hope that craft beer drinkers alike will find some shade to sit back, relax and enjoy the selection of flavorful lagers!”

tom.gilbert@tulsaworld.com

