What the Ale: Beer-related gifts for Father's Day

Tom Gilbert Chief Photographer I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349 Follow Tom Gilbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Father's Day is June 19. Have you gotten your dad something yet? Here are a few beer-related items that may help with your search.

Tulsa's The Chizel makes custom, deep-etched, sand-carved glassware that would be a special Father's Day gift. The Chizel offers glassware with the Golden Driller, the Tulsa skyline or even the Cain's Ballroom etched on pint glasses and other styles. Other cities are available if your dad isn't from Tulsa. thechizel.com

Beer is also a great gift idea for dear old dad. Most breweries offer a special barrel-aged beer or unique offering that would make a special gift. You can even wrap up the beer in a local brewery T-shirt and top it off with a ball cap. Then, if you really love your dad, and he has a dog, get a custom brewery doggie toy.

Locally owned apparel company The Boat Monkey sells beer-related items and has teamed up with Dead Armadillo with a beer called Deckhand Helles light lager. They also sell a Yeti-like custom cooler with their logo, great to keep your beers cold while on the lake. theboatmonkey.com

If you can't see your dad on Father's Day and you don't want to send him a tomato plant, then get a whole beer basket delivered. Tipsy Truck Delivery has gift baskets filled with locally brewed beer and other items. tipsytruckdelivery.com

Nearly all brewers start as home-brewers. Tulsa is fortunate to have one of the best home-brew shops in the region. They even have a brewery that sells beer from recipes they sell in home-brew kits. This gift could even bring your family closer together during a brew day. High Gravity Brewing Co. and Pippin's Taproom, 6808 S. Memorial Drive, Ste. 144, sell everything you need to start your home brewery. highgravitybrewingco.com

I have great memories whenever I drink a German-made Paulaner beer. My visits to Germany sealed my love of beer and the culture. Paulaner was established in 1634 in Munich and is one of six breweries that provide their beer to Oktoberfest. Some of their most popular beers sold in the U.S. are the Pils, Grapefruit Radler, Hefe-Weizen and a Munchner Lager. Check your local liquor store for purchase.

Brian Welzbacher has written a book on the history of beer in Oklahoma. "Oklahoma Beer, a Handcrafted History," released earlier this year, tells about all the trials and tribulations brewers have had in this state. Oklahoma's history is unique, and this book tells us all about it. Welzbacher also owns Beer is Ok, a retail beer apparel and related products store. He sells all things related to beer. www.beerisok.com

Snacks and beer go hand-in-hand. Pretzels are a go-to. If you want to make your pretzels, check out a kit made by Farm Steady. It has all the ingredients to make your own. www.bespokepost.com

If your Dad likes pretzels already made and spicy, then Firesticks is the gift to give. They are new to Tulsa and sold at Dead Armadillo Brewing, 1004 E. Fourth St., and offer lots of flavors of cayenne-based snacks. firestickpretzels.com

Many fathers are nuts — I mean, they like nuts — and there is an Oklahoma City company that sells nuts at most breweries' taprooms. Healthy Cravings have a variety of flavored nuts and snacks that are gluten-free and delicious. If the taproom doesn't have it, see the website. eathealthycravings.com

If Dad is more into whiskey than beer, Tulsa has a couple of distilleries that are offering them. OK Distilling has a 1907 series with its Rectifier's select as the blended brand. Red Fork Distillery has The Heist, a corn whiskey finished on charred oak spirals.

If you want to try a couple of celebrity brand whiskies, Bob Dylan has Heaven's Door brand. Peyton Manning is a partner in Sweetens Cove Spirits Co. and has launched Kennessee Bourbon in Oklahoma. The name comes from the union of Kentucky and Tennessee bourbons.

But the most important gift you can give your father is your presence. They aren't here forever. Happy Father's Day!

