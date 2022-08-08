What the Ale: Beer of the Week: Wild Brew Tangerine IPA brewed by Dead Armadillo

Tom Gilbert Chief Photographer I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349 Follow Tom Gilbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Wild Brew, the Sutton Avian Research Center's fundraiser, also has a beer to help raise funds. That beer is the beer of the week.

Tony Peck, Dead Armadillo's brewmaster, tells us about Wild Brew Tangerine IPA.

"We are lucky enough to brew the Wild Brew beer, the official beer for them again," Peck said. "It's awesome to be back together. This year, we're releasing it on IPA Day. So, of course, we had to do an IPA."

Peck described the beer as a tangerine IPA with Simco, Centennial and Citra hops.

"It comes in at 7% ABV, so it's up there, but it's very drinkable and I think it's because all that citrus and those great hops just make it super crushable and it's dangerous, but we love it," Peck said.

The beer will be available at your favorite liquor stores in six packs very soon. It is available now at the Dead Armadillo taproom at 1004 E. Fourth St. Dead Armadillo will serve the beer at the Wild Brew event on Aug. 27 at the Cox Business Center. For tickets: wildbrew.org.

"Wild Brew supports the Sutton Center up in Bartlesville," Peck said. "They are responsible for helping a lot of different bird species that are on the edge of extinction come back. They were just telling me they've got a big batch of prairie chickens that they have hatched and nurtured to health and they're putting them out in the wild."

Dead Armadillo was able to test its beers at Wild Brew before it was even a brewery. However, this year the ABLE Commission has stopped that practice by not allowing breweries-in-planning to participate in festivals. For many years, homebrewers and breweries-in-planning have served their beers to see what beer fans like. Not anymore. Hopefully, the ABLE commission will reverse this decision.