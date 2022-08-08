 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What the Ale: Beer of the Week, Wild Brew Tangerine IPA brewed by Dead Armadillo

Wild Brew, the Sutton Avian Research Center's fundraiser, also has a beer to help raise funds. That beer is this week's beer of the week.

Tony Peck, Dead Armadillo's brewmaster, tells us about Wild Brew Tangerine IPA that comes in at 7% ABV.

"We are lucky enough to brew the Wild Brew beer, the official beer for them again. It's awesome to be back together. This year we're releasing it on IPA day. So, of course, we had to do an IPA. This year it is a Tangerine kind of hazy IPA. It's got a ton of Tangerine in it in the primary fermentation. Some of it fermented out and left the residual Tangerine flavor. We also added Simco, Centennial and Citra hops. It comes in at 7% ABV, so it's up there, but it's very drinkable and I think it's because all that citrus and those great hops just make it super crushable and it's dangerous, but we love it," Peck said.

The beer will be available at your favorite liquor stores in six packs very soon. It is available now at their taproom at 1004 East Fourth St. Dead Armadillo will serve the beer at the Wild Brew event on August 27 at the Cox Business Center. For tickets wildbrew.org.

"Wild Brew supports the Sutton Center up in Bartlesville. They are responsible for helping a lot of different bird species that are on the edge of extinction come back. They were just telling me they've got a big batch of Prairie Chickens that they have hatched and nurtured to health and they're putting them out in the wild," he said

Dead Armadillo was able to test their beers at Wild Brew before they were even a brewery. However, this year the ABLE Commission has stopped that practice by not allowing breweries in planning to participate in festivals. For many years homebrewers and breweries in planning have served their beers to see what beer fans like. Not any more. Hopefully, the ABLE commission will reverse this decision.

