What the Ale, Beer of the week: The Nook's Terminal Velocity

The Nook Brewing Co.'s Alex and Larry Foster have brewed a Doppelbock called Terminal Velocity and it is What the Ale's beer of the week.
The German-style beer comes in at 8% ABV. The doppelbock style is higher in alcohol than a bock, hence the name doppel or double.
"It's a lager so it's very clean and crisp, but it has a lot of really deep malt character to it. We've converted a lot of light beer-only drinkers with this beer because it doesn't have a lot of roastyness. It doesn't have some of that stuff that turns people off at dark beers," said Alex Foster, brewmaster of The Nook Brewing Co.
"When we brew this beer, we actually pull some of the mash out and simmer it in the boil kettle for 20 to 30 minutes to really caramelize some of those sugars, to get some really caramel and toffee flavors in there and then we bring it back over the grain and, and rinse it through. So we get some complex malt combinations there. So it comes out really nice."
"It's a high ABV lager so the fermentation time is between 30 and 45 days and we hold it in the tanks for at least a month and a half post-fermentation to make sure it's nice and clean. So it ties up a tank for at least three months," Alex said.
"The final product comes out really nice. We're proud of this beer. It's our favorite that we have on tap right now."
When Alex was a homebrewer, as almost all brewers are, he won gold medal for this recipe and felt it was good enough to produce on a larger scale. The beer is available at The Nook's taproom in Broken Arrow, 909 S 12th St. and Keo Broken Arrow, 845 E Kenosha St. and the Main Street Tavern, 200 S Main St.
The Nook also took home the tasters choice award for commercial breweries during the Tulsa Craft Beer Invitational last Sept.
The Nook Brewing Co. has been open a little over a year and dealt with the pandemic from the start. When opening a new brewery, typically, there are numerous beer festivals to attend and get the word out that you are open and get your beer out into the public.
"We opened just a little over a year ago. We had a great anniversary celebration on December 11th. We've had a very successful first year, much better than what we had anticipated. I think due to the COVID thing, a lot of the festivals were canceled. Luckily over this last year, they started having a few festivals and we've been able to participate in quite a few to get the name of our company out there and get a little bit of recognition," said Larry Foster.
The Nook will be pouring their beer at SPASH! at the Oklahoma Aquarium on Feb. 26 and ShamRock the Rose in downtown Broken Arrow on March 12. They also offer bingo every Wednesday nights and trivia every Thursday nights and food trucks most Friday and Saturdays and have live music every Saturday.