What the Ale, Beer of the week: The Nook's Terminal Velocity

The Nook Brewing Co.'s Alex and Larry Foster have brewed a Doppelbock called Terminal Velocity and it is What the Ale's beer of the week.

The German-style beer comes in at 8% ABV. The doppelbock style is higher in alcohol than a bock, hence the name doppel or double.

"It's a lager so it's very clean and crisp, but it has a lot of really deep malt character to it. We've converted a lot of light beer-only drinkers with this beer because it doesn't have a lot of roastyness. It doesn't have some of that stuff that turns people off at dark beers," said Alex Foster, brewmaster of The Nook Brewing Co.

"When we brew this beer, we actually pull some of the mash out and simmer it in the boil kettle for 20 to 30 minutes to really caramelize some of those sugars, to get some really caramel and toffee flavors in there and then we bring it back over the grain and, and rinse it through. So we get some complex malt combinations there. So it comes out really nice."

"It's a high ABV lager so the fermentation time is between 30 and 45 days and we hold it in the tanks for at least a month and a half post-fermentation to make sure it's nice and clean. So it ties up a tank for at least three months," Alex said.