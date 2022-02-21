What the Ale, Beer of the week: Skydance Brewing Co.'s Fancy Dance Hazy IPA

Jake Keyes, owner founder and brewmaster for Oklahoma City's Skydance Brewing Company, has their best seller for What the Ale's Beer of the Week. Fancy Dance, is their New England style IPA that comes in at 6.8% ABV.
A New England style India pale ale has a tropical fruit taste with an intense hop aroma and flavor. It is dry-hopped to the point of being hazy with a full body and smooth flavor and is less bitter than typical IPAs.
"This is our flagship beer. It's just a hazy IPA, with citra, mosaic, and somewhat of a new hop, brew one. It is super hazy, juicy, with a great mouthfeel. It has citrus, tropical fruit, specifically pineapple. This is the one that basically built the new brewery for us," said Keyes.
"I think Fancy Dance became our number one seller because we came out with it at a time when New England hazy IPAs were just all the rage and still are. I think that's just the most popular beer style and it's our passion. It's what we're all about. It's the beer style I love. And so I think it just really comes through in the end product," he said.
Keyes started brewing with his dad and they both wanted to open a brewery one day. Keyes dad didn't live to see the new taproom at Skydance Brewing Co.
Keyes opened his new brewery in Oklahoma City, 1 N.E. Seventh St. on October 2nd.
"What you're looking at here at Skydance Brewing Company is the culmination of a dream that me and my dad had going back since I was a kid learning how to brew. When I was little, we dreamed for years about opening a brewery. Unfortunately, he's not able to be here now, but we finally did it.
We finally have our own spot. For two and a half years, we were actually at the brewers union brewing in a co-op brewery, just to get the name out, get the beer out there. And through COVID through those two and a half years at the brewers union, we finally found a spot and finally started construction, and we have a taproom here in downtown Oklahoma City that we're just super proud of," he said.
Skydance has a prime location with a view of the Oklahoma City skyline and a big patio with fire pits. When the weather is nice they open up the garage doors to the patio. Inside they have two different lounge areas that have a feel of being in a nice home. One is located in the Eagles Nest which is upstairs and overlooks the taproom and the brewhouse.
"We really went after that cigar lounge feel, relaxed kind of my man cave type thing. We have a big screen TV up there with a good view of the brewery overhead. Then downtown is just the perfect spot for us. We've got the parlor across the street with food.
There are lots of other breweries in the area so we get a lot of people just kind of bouncing around from brewery to brewery. And what's good about us being downtown is that each brewery down here sort of has their own niche. Ours is IPAs. If you like stouts, you go to Prairie, there's other breweries that have their own niche. And so you can come down here and hit all the breweries and get something different every time."
You won't get bored with the same beers at Skydance, they offer up a new beer each Friday, usually a double IPA or triple IPA. Thursdays are acoustic music nights that bring in the crowds as well.
I had the pleasure of meeting Jake before he had started his commerical beer endeavors. He was a homebrewer and was pouring at a beer festival. At that time, I told him to give me a call when he was serious about brewing. He did that, but telling him 'when he was serious' were words that pushed him. He thought he was serious. He was pouring at a festival. I meant serious in terms of opening his own brewery. Keyes remembered my words and now is producing a new beer called Dead Serious, a west coast double IPA.
"Tom came to me and said, Hey, when you get serious, let me know. And I thought I was serious. I was gonna open a brewery. And so I brewed a beer immediately after that. It was a west coast, double IPA. It is extremely hoppy, just maxed out with hops. And we called it Dead Serious.
My goal was to package that beer and send it to Tom's office. And we never got to brew it up to this point, but next month we're releasing Dead Serious here and we will definitely be sending it into distro up into the Tulsa area."
Fancydance is available at most liquor stores, and stores such as OnCues, Walmart, Reasors. You'll usually find it on draft in the Tulsa area at Roosevelts, 1551 E 15th St.
