What the Ale, Beer of the week: Skydance Brewing Co.'s Fancy Dance Hazy IPA

There are lots of other breweries in the area so we get a lot of people just kind of bouncing around from brewery to brewery. And what's good about us being downtown is that each brewery down here sort of has their own niche. Ours is IPAs. If you like stouts, you go to Prairie, there's other breweries that have their own niche. And so you can come down here and hit all the breweries and get something different every time."

You won't get bored with the same beers at Skydance, they offer up a new beer each Friday, usually a double IPA or triple IPA. Thursdays are acoustic music nights that bring in the crowds as well.

I had the pleasure of meeting Jake before he had started his commerical beer endeavors. He was a homebrewer and was pouring at a beer festival. At that time, I told him to give me a call when he was serious about brewing. He did that, but telling him 'when he was serious' were words that pushed him. He thought he was serious. He was pouring at a festival. I meant serious in terms of opening his own brewery. Keyes remembered my words and now is producing a new beer called Dead Serious, a west coast double IPA.