It is hot outside, and maybe even inside, and a cold, Mexican-style lager will cool you down. Renaissance Brewing Co.'s founder and brewmaster Glenn Hall tells us about his spring and summer seasonal, El Jefe, which has an ABV of 4.9%.

"It's a nice, refreshing, summertime beer," Hall said. "We put flake corn in it, so it has that Mexican-style Vienna lager taste to it. Very easy to drink."

Renaissance Brewing Co., 1147 S. Lewis Ave., sells six-packs or even kegs of it. It is also available at local liquor stores.

"We sell all of our beers in kegs when it's available. So, if you have a kegerator at home, you're welcome to come by and buy a keg from us to have a fresh, local beer."

Right now at the brewery's taproom, the peach Gose (Beach Peach) and the sour Cherry Street Gose are available, Hall said. He added that the brewery usually has 12 to 14 beers on tap, as well as seltzer, cider and wine.

Renaissance recently started serving food and is one of only a few breweries with its own kitchen.

"We're serving panini all hours when we're open," Hall said. "We've got 10 different types of panini, so you can find the style and the one that's right for you. We are going to start pairing them with a beer suggestion. We haven't quite done that yet, but we're almost there for that."

Hall has been busy with new products after getting a new canning line.

"We got two new products in the market. We just bought a brand new canning line, so that's going to help us transition over to 12-ounce cans for the most part. The first beer that we put in a can is our Dragon's Breath, which is one of our most requested beers to be put in a can. So that's there now, so you can pick up six-packs across Tulsa now or here at the brewery," he said.

They also made a beer for Port City Raceway in east Tulsa.

"They do midget, outlaw racing, dirt track racing. So if you like the Chili Bowl and haven't been out there, you should go out and watch them. They have a big race there in two weeks. So we did light beer for them. This is going to be their house beer," Hall said.

