 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What the Ale, Beer of the Week: Renaissance Brewing's El Jefe is a Mexican-style lager
What the Ale

What the Ale, Beer of the Week: Renaissance Brewing's El Jefe is a Mexican-style lager

  • Updated
  • 0

Chief Photographer

I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349

It is hot outside, and maybe even inside, and a cold, Mexican-style lager will cool you down. Renaissance Brewing Co.'s founder and brewmaster Glenn Hall tells us about his spring and summer seasonal, El Jefe, which has an ABV of 4.9%.

"It's a nice, refreshing, summertime beer," Hall said. "We put flake corn in it, so it has that Mexican-style Vienna lager taste to it. Very easy to drink."

Renaissance Brewing Co., 1147 S. Lewis Ave., sells six-packs or even kegs of it. It is also available at local liquor stores.

"We sell all of our beers in kegs when it's available. So, if you have a kegerator at home, you're welcome to come by and buy a keg from us to have a fresh, local beer."

Right now at the brewery's taproom, the peach Gose (Beach Peach) and the sour Cherry Street Gose are available, Hall said. He added that the brewery usually has 12 to 14 beers on tap, as well as seltzer, cider and wine.

Renaissance recently started serving food and is one of only a few breweries with its own kitchen. 

People are also reading…

"We're serving panini all hours when we're open," Hall said. "We've got 10 different types of panini, so you can find the style and the one that's right for you. We are going to start pairing them with a beer suggestion. We haven't quite done that yet, but we're almost there for that."

Hall has been busy with new products after getting a new canning line.

"We got two new products in the market. We just bought a brand new canning line, so that's going to help us transition over to 12-ounce cans for the most part. The first beer that we put in a can is our Dragon's Breath, which is one of our most requested beers to be put in a can. So that's there now, so you can pick up six-packs across Tulsa now or here at the brewery," he said.

They also made a beer for Port City Raceway in east Tulsa.

"They do midget, outlaw racing, dirt track racing. So if you like the Chili Bowl and haven't been out there, you should go out and watch them. They have a big race there in two weeks. So we did light beer for them. This is going to be their house beer," Hall said.

Past Beers of the Week:

Elgin Park's Blueberry Kolsch

Double Tough IPA by Marshall Brewing Co.

Boat Monkey Deckhand Helles light lager a Dead Armadillo

Hop the Griffin's Hazy Ambrosia

Bob Dylan's Heaven's Door whiskeys

Heirloom Rustic Ales' Heirloom Rustic Ales' Plague Doctor a French petite lager

Nothing's Left's In Your Dreams, an orange creamsicle seltzer

Marshall Brewing Co.'s Slow Train IPA

Rapture Brewing's Cesare a spelt Saison

Cabin Boys-FC Tulsa 918 Cerveza

Eerie Abbey Ales' Paddy O'Brien an Irish stout

Dead Armadillo's Blue Dome Wit

Elgin Park's Slow Pitch IPA

Broken Arrow Brewing Co.'s Father Dominic a Belgian quad ale

Renaissance Brewing Co.'s Death Breath

Skydance Brewing Co. Fancy Dance Hazy IPA

The Nook's Terminal Velocity

High Gravity Fermentation's Pippin's taproom Bubblegum Spice and Everything Nice Belgian golden strong ale

Part Time Beverage Co.'s Club Special

Good Cause Brewing's Pluto

Heirloom Rustic Ales' Relict a French Country Ale

American Solera's Rum BA Cucumber Mojito Seltzer

Cabin Boys Winter Bock German-style lager

Nothing's Left Fluffernutter Stout 

Dead Armadillo's Morning Bender Oatmeal Stout

Elgin Park's Willie Mays Haze

Dead Armadillo Brewing's Gold Star Tulsa Flag

Marshall's Big Jamoke and El Gallo Macho!

Hop the Griffin's Imperial Stout

Nothing's Left Brewing Co.'s Peach Ring Seltzer

Local, Regional and International Oktoberfest beers, pumpkin beers

Twisted Spike Brewing Co.'s Spiketoberfest

Broken Arrow Brewing Co.'s Folded Flag

Dead Armadillo's Boomhauer Sour

The Cape Brewing Company's Fresh Hopped Tropical Mirage

Eerie Abbey Ales' Dirndl Dropper Oktoberfest

Angry Bear Cider & Meadery's Mac's Hard Lemonade 

Marshall Brewing Co.'s Oktoberfest

High Gravity's Midnight Cat

Scissortail Brewing Co.'s Dead Broke

High Gravity's Stumbling DragonFly Imperial IPA

American Solera's Phantastic and Chattahucci LIte

Cabin Boys-FC Tulsa cerveza

Renaissance Brewing Co.'s Waving Wit

Boxley Brewing and Bottle Co.'s Stay Golden Cream Ale

Marshall Brewing Co.'s Double Tough IPA

Angry Scotsman and Roughtail Brewing Collab, Schwanky Bubbles pils

Heirloom Rustic Ales' Glitter Tooth Hibiscus IPA

Dead Armadillo's Tulsa Flag

Broken Arrow Brewing Co.'s Hazy IPA 'This Isn't Sparta'

Marshall Brewing Co.'s barrel-aged Big Jamoke

Cabin Boys Brewery's Trail Magic Hazy IPA

Dead Armadillo's Johnny Ginger

Rapture Brewing Co.'s Sugar Foot Stout

Elgin Park's Cross Czech Pils 

Vanessa House Beer Co.'s Slush Fund

 
 
 

Beers of the Week 2020 

Beers of the Week 2019

tom.gilbert@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief Photographer

I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349

Related to this story

Most Popular

Laffa Medi-Eastern Restaurant closes

Laffa Medi-Eastern Restaurant closes

Kaiser opened Laffa in 2012, offering her unique approach to Israeli cuisine. It was chosen as the best new restaurant of the year for 2013 by the Tulsa World.

Watch Now: Related Video

'The Kelly Clarkson Show' wins big at Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy Awards

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert