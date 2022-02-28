What the Ale, Beer of the week: Renaissance Brewing Co.'s Death Breath, a pepper-infused golden ale

Renaissance Brewing Co.'s founder and brewmaster Glenn Hall tells us about a very limited quantity of specialty beer for this week's What the Ale's Beer of the Week.
Death Breath is a pepper-infused beer that will only be available at their taproom at 1147 S Lewis Ave. The base beer is their Renaissance Gold (5.5% ABV), then Hall adds Carolina reaper and ghost peppers and lets it heat up for a few weeks.
"This is a play on our Dragon Breath which we have year-round in our taproom, and it will soon be in cans by midyear. With that beer, we put serranos on our Renaissance Gold. With this beer, we change the peppers up and we put a whole Carolina reaper and a whole ghost pepper in it. So we're pretty excited to see how hot it is. It's a super small batch. We only make five gallons a year," said Hall.
Gold is one of their flagship beers that they have made since 2015. It is a German-style golden ale with all German ingredients and hallertauer hops.
Renaissance Brewing has overcome many hurdles in its journey of becoming a neighborhood brewery. The location at 12th and Lewis was near Hall's home and zoning was an issue. The area also had abandoned buildings that people were living in.
"When we first started, there were a lot of shady characters that were hanging around here. We had homeless people living in the buildings that we tore down. But now we've gotten lucky. The area just exploded around us. Everybody knows the Mother Road Market, and we're just south of them.
The Gadget Co. moved over, Charcuteray opened up, which is a meat and cheese place. Willamina is a women's clothing shop and the Roots co-working space is going to open up in the next few months," he said.
Hall wanted a neighborhood brewery, so he bought the land in 2011 and started the process of getting the zoning changed. Hall was the first Oklahoma brewery in modern times to build from the ground up.
"We always had the vision of having a brewery here. It was the first time a brewery had tried to locate in Tulsa, outside the normal zoning areas. We spent all of 2014 rezoning the property so that we would be able to do the brewery, a taproom as well as two Airbnb apartments up top, which we're working on now.
We have a residential, commercial and industrial on this one site. That was unique at the time. And we were the first brewery to build from the ground up in Oklahoma," Hall said.
Once zoning cleared the build-out began. The taproom opened to the public in January of 2017. Prior to that Hall did some gypsy brewing at Dead Armadillo. Gypsy brewing is where you brew your brand of beer at another brewery. Oklahoma breweries help each other out. It allows you to get your beers in the market without the overhead of owning your own brewery.
The brewery has an event space that can be rented out. It also has a commercial kitchen that should be open in the next few weeks. They will have items such as paninis on the menu.
"We'll have a full commercial kitchen on-site to be able to cater dinners in or to have our own beer dinners on site and things like that. We're really looking forward to adding that food component to the brewery. This past fall we opened our sidewalk cafe patio. So now when the weather is nice, we can sit outside and enjoy beers, right on Lewis Avenue. In the spring timeframe, we will be receiving our new canning line, which will allow us to put more of our beers into cans.
One example of that is our Dragon's Breath, which is our most requested beer to get in the can. We'll be adding a new format of 12-ounce cans for retail. We'll probably still keep 16 oz around for a while because we like them. They're our favorite format. And also a lot of our customers like them," said Hall.
Renaissance Brewing is open five days a week, closed Monday and Tuesday. They open at 4 P.M. through the week and then noon on Friday, Saturdays and Sundays.
