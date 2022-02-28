 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What the Ale, Beer of the week: Renaissance Brewing Co.'s Death Breath, a pepper-infused golden ale
Chief Photographer

I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349

Renaissance Brewing Co.'s founder and brewmaster Glenn Hall tells us about a very limited quantity of specialty beer for this week's What the Ale's Beer of the Week.

Death Breath is a pepper-infused beer that will only be available at their taproom at 1147 S Lewis Ave. The base beer is their Renaissance Gold (5.5% ABV), then Hall adds Carolina reaper and ghost peppers and lets it heat up for a few weeks.

"This is a play on our Dragon Breath which we have year-round in our taproom, and it will soon be in cans by midyear. With that beer, we put serranos on our Renaissance Gold. With this beer, we change the peppers up and we put a whole Carolina reaper and a whole ghost pepper in it. So we're pretty excited to see how hot it is. It's a super small batch. We only make five gallons a year," said Hall.

Gold is one of their flagship beers that they have made since 2015. It is a German-style golden ale with all German ingredients and hallertauer hops.

Renaissance Brewing has overcome many hurdles in its journey of becoming a neighborhood brewery. The location at 12th and Lewis was near Hall's home and zoning was an issue. The area also had abandoned buildings that people were living in.

"When we first started, there were a lot of shady characters that were hanging around here. We had homeless people living in the buildings that we tore down. But now we've gotten lucky. The area just exploded around us. Everybody knows the Mother Road Market, and we're just south of them.

The Gadget Co. moved over, Charcuteray opened up, which is a meat and cheese place. Willamina is a women's clothing shop and the Roots co-working space is going to open up in the next few months," he said.

Hall wanted a neighborhood brewery, so he bought the land in 2011 and started the process of getting the zoning changed. Hall was the first Oklahoma brewery in modern times to build from the ground up.

"We always had the vision of having a brewery here. It was the first time a brewery had tried to locate in Tulsa, outside the normal zoning areas. We spent all of 2014 rezoning the property so that we would be able to do the brewery, a taproom as well as two Airbnb apartments up top, which we're working on now.

We have a residential, commercial and industrial on this one site. That was unique at the time. And we were the first brewery to build from the ground up in Oklahoma," Hall said.

Once zoning cleared the build-out began. The taproom opened to the public in January of 2017. Prior to that Hall did some gypsy brewing at Dead Armadillo. Gypsy brewing is where you brew your brand of beer at another brewery. Oklahoma breweries help each other out. It allows you to get your beers in the market without the overhead of owning your own brewery.

The brewery has an event space that can be rented out. It also has a commercial kitchen that should be open in the next few weeks. They will have items such as paninis on the menu.

"We'll have a full commercial kitchen on-site to be able to cater dinners in or to have our own beer dinners on site and things like that. We're really looking forward to adding that food component to the brewery. This past fall we opened our sidewalk cafe patio. So now when the weather is nice, we can sit outside and enjoy beers, right on Lewis Avenue. In the spring timeframe, we will be receiving our new canning line, which will allow us to put more of our beers into cans.

One example of that is our Dragon's Breath, which is our most requested beer to get in the can. We'll be adding a new format of 12-ounce cans for retail. We'll probably still keep 16 oz around for a while because we like them. They're our favorite format. And also a lot of our customers like them," said Hall.

Renaissance Brewing is open five days a week, closed Monday and Tuesday. They open at 4 P.M. through the week and then noon on Friday, Saturdays and Sundays.

Past Beers of the Week:

Skydance Brewing Co. Fancy Dance Hazy IPA

The Nook's Terminal Velocity

High Gravity Fermentation's Pippin's taproom Bubblegum Spice and Everything Nice Belgian golden strong ale

Part Time Beverage Co.'s Club Special

Good Cause Brewing's Pluto

Heirloom Rustic Ales' Relict a French Country Ale

American Solera's Rum BA Cucumber Mojito Seltzer

Cabin Boys Winter Bock German-style lager

Nothing's Left Fluffernutter Stout 

Dead Armadillo's Morning Bender Oatmeal Stout

Elgin Park's Willie Mays Haze

Dead Armadillo Brewing's Gold Star Tulsa Flag

Marshall's Big Jamoke and El Gallo Macho!

Hop the Griffin's Imperial Stout

Nothing's Left Brewing Co.'s Peach Ring Seltzer

Local, Regional and International Oktoberfest beers, pumpkin beers

Twisted Spike Brewing Co.'s Spiketoberfest

Broken Arrow Brewing Co.'s Folded Flag

Dead Armadillo's Boomhauer Sour

The Cape Brewing Company's Fresh Hopped Tropical Mirage

Eerie Abbey Ales' Dirndl Dropper Oktoberfest

Angry Bear Cider & Meadery's Mac's Hard Lemonade 

Marshall Brewing Co.'s Oktoberfest

High Gravity's Midnight Cat

Scissortail Brewing Co.'s Dead Broke

High Gravity's Stumbling DragonFly Imperial IPA

American Solera's Phantastic and Chattahucci LIte

Cabin Boys-FC Tulsa cerveza

Renaissance Brewing Co.'s Waving Wit

Boxley Brewing and Bottle Co.'s Stay Golden Cream Ale

Marshall Brewing Co.'s Double Tough IPA

Angry Scotsman and Roughtail Brewing Collab, Schwanky Bubbles pils

Heirloom Rustic Ales' Glitter Tooth Hibiscus IPA

Dead Armadillo's Tulsa Flag

Broken Arrow Brewing Co.'s Hazy IPA 'This Isn't Sparta'

Marshall Brewing Co.'s barrel-aged Big Jamoke

Cabin Boys Brewery's Trail Magic Hazy IPA

Dead Armadillo's Johnny Ginger

Rapture Brewing Co.'s Sugar Foot Stout

Elgin Park's Cross Czech Pils 

Vanessa House Beer Co.'s Slush Fund

 
 
 

Beers of the Week 2020 

Beers of the Week 2019

