What the Ale, Beer of the Week, Rapture Brewing's Pleasure Garden Pilsner

Rapture Brewing has a new beer, and it's in a can. Brewer Mitch Hull tells us about their new product called Pleasure Garden Pilsner.

"This is a beer that we're really excited about because it's our first beer that we're releasing in cans, 12-ounce cans, six packs. Perfect for the summertime. Pilsner is basically all I want to drink in the summer because it's just so hot, especially this year, it's unbearable. And so a nice 4.9% ABV Pilsner just hits the spot. Whether you're doing yard work, crushing it at the lake, or whatever you're doing in the summertime," Hull said.

Pilsner's name comes from the city that started the pale lager, Pilsen. It was first produced by Pilsner Urquell Brewery in 1842. This style of beer is simple and clean, not very bitter—a beer made for thirst quenching.

"There's some nice biscuity maltiness to it with not much bitterness. It kind of balances out, so it's not too sweet. It's just something that will quench your thirst and you'll just want to keep going back for more," he said.

The artwork for the newly released six-packs was designed by Matthew McAdow.

"The label is a reference to a movie that came out in the twenties. It was called the Pleasure Garden. So we just kind of sent our artist the idea, and then he ran with it. So I was like, make it like a beer garden type thing. Maybe it's like a fountain of beer. So that's kind of what's going on with the background. It looks like a fountain kind of spewing beer. And then I like the background, its an illusion to the big city, like New York, like skyscrapers. I think he knocked it out of the park with this label."

Pleasure Garden will be sold in Tulsa area liquor stores. If your store doesn't carry it, just ask them to get it.

Rapture Brewing is a part of Prairie Creek Farms based in Kellyville, only 20 minutes from downtown Tulsa. They usually have events at the farm every couple of months. They raise chickens, hogs and cows. They have a goat named Porch and a hog called Sandwich that you can pet.

They plan on pouring at Wild Brew on August 27 and will be selling Pleasure Garden at the Whittier Square Farmers Market on Saturday mornings.

