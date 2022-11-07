 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What the Ale, Beer of the Week: Rapture Brewing's Journey Into the Night

What the Ale, Beer of the Week: Rapture Brewing's Journey Into the Night

  • 0

Mitch Hull of Rapture Brewing tells us about their black lager, Journey Into the Night.

Rapture Brewing has a new brew for the cooler weather. Journey Into the Night is a black lager that was just canned.

The beer is dark, but it isn't a stout. It is a German Schwarzbier. This style gets its dark color from the dark malts in the brewing process. It comes in at 5.2% ABV.

"It is a very dark beer, but it's surprisingly light tasting due to it being a lager. It's very refreshing. But it also has a lot of really complex dark malts in there that give you notes of caramel, coffee, chocolate, all these things. But there's nothing extra added to the beer at all.

It's all just the dark malts that we use with it. Once you smell it, you'll smell so many different flavors that are happening in this beer. It plays with your taste buds a little bit and your palate because you try it and you think, Man, this is really light, but there's just so much flavor packed into this beer. It's, it's a really fun one to make and to drink," said Mitch Hull of Rapture Brewing.

People are also reading…

This beer isn't typical for Rapture. They usually brew Saisons and lite lagers.

"I wanted to do something different that we hadn't done before. So I brewed this beer for an event. It got really great feedback and I drank probably a keg by myself. And I absolutely loved it. It was just so much fun to have a light-dark beer. This was a really fun one for us to continue to do, and I'm glad we finally released this in 12-ounce cans," said Hull.

"We've already started hitting some liquor stores. It's at Ranch Acres and Park Hill Liquor right now. We'll have some at Beer Garden and Jenks and deliver them to a few more places here in the next week or so. We're going to hit it as wide as we can with distribution. If you don't see it at your local liquor store, message us on social media and we'll contact them and we'll try and get it in that shop," said Hull.

Past Beers of the Week:

Marshall Brewing Co.'s El Cucuy

Dead Armadillo's Pumpkin Porter

Cabin Boys Brewery's Goin' Stag

Nothing's Left's Maple Basic Bitch

America Solera's Terpy Wet Hop

Dogfish Head's Perfect Pairing

Dancing Skeleton Meadery Wildflower 

Marshall Brewing Co.'s Oktoberfest 

Heirloom Rustic Ales' Saison Moments of Oblivion

Wild Brew Tangerine IPA brewed by Dead Armadillo

Rapture Brewing's Pleasure Garden Pilsner

Red Fork Distilling's Kivalo Chocolate Martini

Eerie Abbey Ales' Upside Down black lager

High Gravity Driller Lite

COOP Ale Works release new lagers for the summer

NEFF Brewing's Raspberry Pride

Renaissance Brewing's El Jefe is a Mexican-style lager

Elgin Park's Blueberry Kolsch

Double Tough IPA by Marshall Brewing Co.

Boat Monkey Deckhand Helles light lager a Dead Armadillo

Hop the Griffin's Hazy Ambrosia

Bob Dylan's Heaven's Door whiskeys

Heirloom Rustic Ales' Heirloom Rustic Ales' Plague Doctor a French petite lager

Nothing's Left's In Your Dreams, an orange creamsicle seltzer

Marshall Brewing Co.'s Slow Train IPA

Rapture Brewing's Cesare a spelt Saison

Cabin Boys-FC Tulsa 918 Cerveza

Eerie Abbey Ales' Paddy O'Brien an Irish stout

Dead Armadillo's Blue Dome Wit

Elgin Park's Slow Pitch IPA

Broken Arrow Brewing Co.'s Father Dominic a Belgian quad ale

Renaissance Brewing Co.'s Death Breath

Skydance Brewing Co. Fancy Dance Hazy IPA

The Nook's Terminal Velocity

High Gravity Fermentation's Pippin's taproom Bubblegum Spice and Everything Nice Belgian golden strong ale

Part Time Beverage Co.'s Club Special

Good Cause Brewing's Pluto

Heirloom Rustic Ales' Relict a French Country Ale

American Solera's Rum BA Cucumber Mojito Seltzer

Cabin Boys Winter Bock German-style lager

Nothing's Left Fluffernutter Stout 

Dead Armadillo's Morning Bender Oatmeal Stout

Elgin Park's Willie Mays Haze

Dead Armadillo Brewing's Gold Star Tulsa Flag

Marshall's Big Jamoke and El Gallo Macho!

Hop the Griffin's Imperial Stout

Nothing's Left Brewing Co.'s Peach Ring Seltzer

Local, Regional and International Oktoberfest beers, pumpkin beers

Twisted Spike Brewing Co.'s Spiketoberfest

Broken Arrow Brewing Co.'s Folded Flag

Dead Armadillo's Boomhauer Sour

The Cape Brewing Company's Fresh Hopped Tropical Mirage

Eerie Abbey Ales' Dirndl Dropper Oktoberfest

Angry Bear Cider & Meadery's Mac's Hard Lemonade 

Marshall Brewing Co.'s Oktoberfest

High Gravity's Midnight Cat

Scissortail Brewing Co.'s Dead Broke

High Gravity's Stumbling DragonFly Imperial IPA

American Solera's Phantastic and Chattahucci LIte

Cabin Boys-FC Tulsa cerveza

Renaissance Brewing Co.'s Waving Wit

Boxley Brewing and Bottle Co.'s Stay Golden Cream Ale

Marshall Brewing Co.'s Double Tough IPA

Angry Scotsman and Roughtail Brewing Collab, Schwanky Bubbles pils

Heirloom Rustic Ales' Glitter Tooth Hibiscus IPA

Dead Armadillo's Tulsa Flag

Broken Arrow Brewing Co.'s Hazy IPA 'This Isn't Sparta'

Marshall Brewing Co.'s barrel-aged Big Jamoke

Cabin Boys Brewery's Trail Magic Hazy IPA

Dead Armadillo's Johnny Ginger

Rapture Brewing Co.'s Sugar Foot Stout

Elgin Park's Cross Czech Pils 

Vanessa House Beer Co.'s Slush Fund

 
 
 

Beers of the Week 2020 

Beers of the Week 2019

tom.gilbert@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bar Serra now open in Utica Square

Bar Serra now open in Utica Square

Described as a “neighborhood bar and restaurant, serving elevated bar food, classic cocktails, interesting wines and craft beers,” Bar Serra opens at 11 a.m. every day, 

Watch Now: Related Video

Aaron Carter, singer and brother of Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, dies aged 34

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert