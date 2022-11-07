What the Ale, Beer of the Week: Rapture Brewing's Journey Into the Night

Tom Gilbert Follow Tom Gilbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Rapture Brewing has a new brew for the cooler weather. Journey Into the Night is a black lager that was just canned.

The beer is dark, but it isn't a stout. It is a German Schwarzbier. This style gets its dark color from the dark malts in the brewing process. It comes in at 5.2% ABV.

"It is a very dark beer, but it's surprisingly light tasting due to it being a lager. It's very refreshing. But it also has a lot of really complex dark malts in there that give you notes of caramel, coffee, chocolate, all these things. But there's nothing extra added to the beer at all.

It's all just the dark malts that we use with it. Once you smell it, you'll smell so many different flavors that are happening in this beer. It plays with your taste buds a little bit and your palate because you try it and you think, Man, this is really light, but there's just so much flavor packed into this beer. It's, it's a really fun one to make and to drink," said Mitch Hull of Rapture Brewing.

This beer isn't typical for Rapture. They usually brew Saisons and lite lagers.

"I wanted to do something different that we hadn't done before. So I brewed this beer for an event. It got really great feedback and I drank probably a keg by myself. And I absolutely loved it. It was just so much fun to have a light-dark beer. This was a really fun one for us to continue to do, and I'm glad we finally released this in 12-ounce cans," said Hull.

"We've already started hitting some liquor stores. It's at Ranch Acres and Park Hill Liquor right now. We'll have some at Beer Garden and Jenks and deliver them to a few more places here in the next week or so. We're going to hit it as wide as we can with distribution. If you don't see it at your local liquor store, message us on social media and we'll contact them and we'll try and get it in that shop," said Hull.

