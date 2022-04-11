What the Ale, Beer of the week: Rapture Brewing's Cesare a spelt Saison

Tom Gilbert Chief Photographer I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349 Follow Tom Gilbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Rapture Brewing's brewmaster Mitch Hull tells us about this week's Beer of the Week, Cesare a spelt Saison.

"I brewed this beer to be super traditional. It's 6% ABV. It is super dry and super carbonated. You can tell with that head on it. This is one of my favorite beers that we make. I'm pretty sure this is the first beer that I brewed as Rapture Brewing. So it's a really special beer to me, and this is our newest release of it. I feel like we nailed it this time. It's taste as good as ever. You can't really beat being on a farm drinking a Saison," Hull said.

The Saison style originated in Belgium and is a highly carbonated, lower-in alcohol beer that was brewed at farmhouses. It is a beer that farmhands could drink but not affect their work (too much). It is also called a Farmhouse Ale.

"So this beer was really brewed for being on the farm and like our farmhands and the owners of the farm when they're working, this is just the beer for them. After they work a long, hard day, or maybe they act like they work a long, hard day, we don't know, we don't know what they do. They can just sit down, sit back and drink one of these and get that sustenance and feel really nice on the farm." he said.

The beer is available at the Biergarten in Jenks and Ranch Acres and Midtown Liquors in Tulsa.

Rapture started at Prairie Creek Farms in Kellyville in 2019 as a one-barrel brewhouse. They focus on Saisons and small-batch stouts with IPAs and other unique beers.

"We started as just four buddies that just wanted to start a brewery. My buddies owned the farm. They were doing stuff like that with the animals and they were like, hey, you like to brew beer, would you want to start a brewery? And I was like, yeah, let's do it. And here we are. I've started going gray because of it, but that's okay.

We're not going to think about that. But now it's fun and they always say, don't work with your friends and it's probably true. I wouldn't do it. (laughing) No, it's great. It's great. There are some stressful times, but it's good," he said.

"Right now, Rapture is in the process of doing an expansion. We haven't done any big announcements yet. But an announcement is coming, so just stay tuned for that. We're really excited about it," Hull said.

Rapture has a few other beers in the pipeline, a stout with coffee and coconut and in the next few months, they will be canning a Pilsner in six-packs.

Rapture has a unique way of doing their new beer releases. They have it during a family farm day at Prairie Creek Farms. It is a day that kids and adults can enjoy. Attendees can enjoy the fresh air, unless you are close to the chicken coops, watch kids play on hay bales, and enjoy being on a farm.

They give tours of the farm on a big wagon connected to a big tractor. There are pigs hanging out in the mud, and a few piglets running around. You can't miss petting their pet goat, Porch and their newest pet pig, Sandwich.

"It's just a really fun time for us to meet the people that buy our products and just get to hang out." Hull said.

