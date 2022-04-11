 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What the Ale, Beer of the week: Rapture Brewing's Cesare a spelt Saison

What the Ale, Beer of the week: Rapture Brewing's Cesare a spelt Saison

  • 0

Chief Photographer

I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349

Rapture Brewing's brewmaster Mitch Hull tells us about this week's Beer of the Week, Cesare a spelt Saison.

"I brewed this beer to be super traditional. It's 6% ABV. It is super dry and super carbonated. You can tell with that head on it. This is one of my favorite beers that we make. I'm pretty sure this is the first beer that I brewed as Rapture Brewing. So it's a really special beer to me, and this is our newest release of it. I feel like we nailed it this time. It's taste as good as ever. You can't really beat being on a farm drinking a Saison," Hull said.

The Saison style originated in Belgium and is a highly carbonated, lower-in alcohol beer that was brewed at farmhouses. It is a beer that farmhands could drink but not affect their work (too much). It is also called a Farmhouse Ale.

"So this beer was really brewed for being on the farm and like our farmhands and the owners of the farm when they're working, this is just the beer for them. After they work a long, hard day, or maybe they act like they work a long, hard day, we don't know, we don't know what they do. They can just sit down, sit back and drink one of these and get that sustenance and feel really nice on the farm." he said.

People are also reading…

The beer is available at the Biergarten in Jenks and Ranch Acres and Midtown Liquors in Tulsa.

Rapture started at Prairie Creek Farms in Kellyville in 2019 as a one-barrel brewhouse. They focus on Saisons and small-batch stouts with IPAs and other unique beers.

"We started as just four buddies that just wanted to start a brewery. My buddies owned the farm. They were doing stuff like that with the animals and they were like, hey, you like to brew beer, would you want to start a brewery? And I was like, yeah, let's do it. And here we are. I've started going gray because of it, but that's okay.

We're not going to think about that. But now it's fun and they always say, don't work with your friends and it's probably true. I wouldn't do it. (laughing) No, it's great. It's great. There are some stressful times, but it's good," he said.

"Right now, Rapture is in the process of doing an expansion. We haven't done any big announcements yet. But an announcement is coming, so just stay tuned for that. We're really excited about it," Hull said.

Rapture has a few other beers in the pipeline, a stout with coffee and coconut and in the next few months, they will be canning a Pilsner in six-packs.

Rapture has a unique way of doing their new beer releases. They have it during a family farm day at Prairie Creek Farms. It is a day that kids and adults can enjoy. Attendees can enjoy the fresh air, unless you are close to the chicken coops, watch kids play on hay bales, and enjoy being on a farm.

They give tours of the farm on a big wagon connected to a big tractor. There are pigs hanging out in the mud, and a few piglets running around. You can't miss petting their pet goat, Porch and their newest pet pig, Sandwich.

"It's just a really fun time for us to meet the people that buy our products and just get to hang out." Hull said.

Past Beers of the Week:

Cabin Boys-FC Tulsa 918 Cerveza

Eerie Abbey Ales' Paddy O'Brien an Irish stout

Dead Armadillo's Blue Dome Wit

Elgin Park's Slow Pitch IPA

Broken Arrow Brewing Co.'s Father Dominic a Belgian quad ale

Renaissance Brewing Co.'s Death Breath

Skydance Brewing Co. Fancy Dance Hazy IPA

The Nook's Terminal Velocity

High Gravity Fermentation's Pippin's taproom Bubblegum Spice and Everything Nice Belgian golden strong ale

Part Time Beverage Co.'s Club Special

Good Cause Brewing's Pluto

Heirloom Rustic Ales' Relict a French Country Ale

American Solera's Rum BA Cucumber Mojito Seltzer

Cabin Boys Winter Bock German-style lager

Nothing's Left Fluffernutter Stout 

Dead Armadillo's Morning Bender Oatmeal Stout

Elgin Park's Willie Mays Haze

Dead Armadillo Brewing's Gold Star Tulsa Flag

Marshall's Big Jamoke and El Gallo Macho!

Hop the Griffin's Imperial Stout

Nothing's Left Brewing Co.'s Peach Ring Seltzer

Local, Regional and International Oktoberfest beers, pumpkin beers

Twisted Spike Brewing Co.'s Spiketoberfest

Broken Arrow Brewing Co.'s Folded Flag

Dead Armadillo's Boomhauer Sour

The Cape Brewing Company's Fresh Hopped Tropical Mirage

Eerie Abbey Ales' Dirndl Dropper Oktoberfest

Angry Bear Cider & Meadery's Mac's Hard Lemonade 

Marshall Brewing Co.'s Oktoberfest

High Gravity's Midnight Cat

Scissortail Brewing Co.'s Dead Broke

High Gravity's Stumbling DragonFly Imperial IPA

American Solera's Phantastic and Chattahucci LIte

Cabin Boys-FC Tulsa cerveza

Renaissance Brewing Co.'s Waving Wit

Boxley Brewing and Bottle Co.'s Stay Golden Cream Ale

Marshall Brewing Co.'s Double Tough IPA

Angry Scotsman and Roughtail Brewing Collab, Schwanky Bubbles pils

Heirloom Rustic Ales' Glitter Tooth Hibiscus IPA

Dead Armadillo's Tulsa Flag

Broken Arrow Brewing Co.'s Hazy IPA 'This Isn't Sparta'

Marshall Brewing Co.'s barrel-aged Big Jamoke

Cabin Boys Brewery's Trail Magic Hazy IPA

Dead Armadillo's Johnny Ginger

Rapture Brewing Co.'s Sugar Foot Stout

Elgin Park's Cross Czech Pils 

Vanessa House Beer Co.'s Slush Fund

 
 
 

Beers of the Week 2020 

Beers of the Week 2019

Tom Gilbert 918-581-8349

tom.gilbert@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief Photographer

I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Woods 'thankful for the opportunity to be able to grind through Masters'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert