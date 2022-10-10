 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What the Ale, Beer of the Week: Nothing's Left Maple Basic

What the Ale, Beer of the Week: Nothing's Left Maple Basic

Lacy Richards tells us about the beer of the week, Nothing's Left Maple Basic Bitch.

Nothing's Left Brewing Co., 1502 E Sixth St., brews our featured beer of the week, Maple Basic Bitch.

Nothing's Left started in 2015 and opened its current taproom in September 2018.

"We have a Basic Bitch release every year. It's a pumpkin spice kind of amber hybrid that we really like to do. It's a fun thing," said co-owner Lacy Richards. "The name is kind of tongue in cheek. It is just kind of saying like, hey, that's just what people like. It's okay to be it. This will be our fourth year to have a full-blown release party for it. So usually, what we do is we throw it on a weeknight, but it's grown enough that we are featuring it this year in the female market."

"We also are going to have an eighties dance party, with trophies and awards for the best dress and all that good stuff. We definitely center a lot of our parties around good beer. So that's what's exciting. This one is maple based. So it's not just that nice pumpkin spice, like cinnamon, clove, all that good flavor, but it does have like a nice background of maple to support it which is really cool," she said.

Nothing's Left experienced growing pains. That isn't uncommon in the Tulsa brewing scene. They have taken over one building next to them for their brewhouse and now are taking over another to have more space for another taproom. The 1954 Texaco station just isn't big enough to house it all. The newest Nothing's Left building is directly behind the current taproom. Customers will be able go through the current taproom location to the newly expanded area.

"We really hope to expand and be open for that portion in the spring of 2023. We're really looking forward to hosting basically triple the space that we have right now. Our occupancy is going to push about 300, so we're excited to have everybody. We can't wait to show everybody," said Richards.

Maple Basic Bitch comes in at 6.8% ABV and only available in their taproom.

