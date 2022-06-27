 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What the Ale, Beer of the Week: NEFF Brewing's Raspberry Pride is 'a perfect summer quencher'

What the Ale, Beer of the Week: NEFF Brewing's Raspberry Pride is 'a perfect summer quencher'

Jonathan Neff, founder of NEFF Brewing, tells us about one of his year-round beers for Beer of the Week. Raspberry Pride is a kettle sour beer that comes in at 5% ABV.

The beer was originally released in the summer of 2019 as a small pilot batch during a Pride weekend. It sold quickly, so the brewery made it a year-round release.

"It was one of our fastest-selling beers ever," Neff said. "And we're really proud of it. It's one of our top-selling brands, and we feel it really matches well with our brand identity of being brewed for everyone. For me, as a celiac and Type 1 diabetic, it's my representation in craft beer. It's really hard to feel included in that scene. And I want to make sure that everyone can feel included in the craft beer scene. And that's why we do Raspberry Pride year-round."

Just because it is a kettle sour doesn't mean you have to pucker up with every sip. Some sours are that way, but not this one.

"This beer is just a perfect summer quencher, and it's only 5% alcohol made with real raspberries," he said. "It's nice, tart and refreshing. It is a sour, but don't think of it as something that's really gonna pucker your lips. It's more of a nice, tart, fresh raspberry flavor."

NEFF Brewing, 321 S. Frankfort Ave., is a gluten-free brewery. It uses some nontraditional ingredients, such as buckwheat and millet, instead of grains such as barley and wheat.

Neff says when he was diagnosed with celiac disease, he felt left out when he wasn't able to drink with friends, so he started making gluten-free beers. He then opened a gluten-free brewery with a gluten-free restaurant, hence his slogan "Brewed for Everyone."

Located near the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center, NEFF Brewing is for everyone.

"This is always a really fun time of the year for us," he said. "We love Pride. We love Pride month. We sell Raspberry Pride year-round. We think it's important for everyone to feel represented all year long. So we want to make sure that the LGBTQ-plus community of Oklahoma is represented on the shelf."

NEFF Brewing is also releasing two other beverages this week. It has a pilot batch of a hazy double IPA called Love and Thunder that uses only New Zealand hops. Also new is a non-alcoholic hopped seltzer water that is only offered in the taproom.

"Here in our tap room, we've got like 20 different beers on tap," Neff said. "We've also got a full kitchen on site. We do brunch on the weekends in the morning. Stop by and grab a bite if you need a little pick-me-up, and Sunday, we do all-day brunch. So if you like chicken waffles or pancakes, come and try and pair 'em with one of our stouts."

tom.gilbert@tulsaworld.com

